Anitian Launches AI-Powered SSP Automation to Accelerate FedRAMP Compliance for SaaS Companies

New AI-driven tool enhances speed, reduces costs, and empowers SaaS providers to achieve faster FedRAMP audit readiness and stronger market positioning

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anitian, a leader in compliance automation solutions, today announced the first production deployment of its AI-powered SSP (System Security Plan) automation tool — a breakthrough that significantly enhances the speed and efficiency of achieving FedRAMP compliance for SaaS companies.

This new AI capability acts as a copilot for Anitian’s expert compliance advisors, automating time-consuming documentation and review processes while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and quality. The result: SaaS companies can now achieve FedRAMP audit readiness even faster and more cost-effectively — accelerating their entry into the lucrative federal market.

“With our AI-powered SSP automation, we’re embedding intelligence into the compliance process without sacrificing rigor or accuracy,” said Alex Degitz, Director of Product at Anitian. “Our goal is to remove the traditional trade-off between speed and quality. These enhancements empower our customers to achieve a FedRAMP ATO faster, more cost-effectively, and with greater confidence.”

The deployment of Anitian’s AI SSP automation enhances the company’s four core value pillars:

Speed to Compliance — Accelerates audit readiness even further, shortening time-to-market for federal opportunities.

— Accelerates audit readiness even further, shortening time-to-market for federal opportunities. Cost Efficiency — Unlocks operational efficiencies that reduce audit preparation costs.

— Unlocks operational efficiencies that reduce audit preparation costs. Stronger Competitive Positioning — Equips customers to enter and win in the federal market faster and with a differentiated edge.

Equips customers to enter and win in the federal market faster and with a differentiated edge. Visibility & Validation — Maintains expert oversight and technical control while minimizing vulnerabilities through automated, continuous monitoring.

Anitian’s Continuous Compliance Automation (CCA) solution already enables SaaS companies to achieve FedRAMP audit readiness in as few as 4 months — up to 4x faster than traditional methods — while reducing costs by over 50%. The addition of AI-powered automation further amplifies these advantages, providing customers with an unparalleled pathway to compliance and growth.

For SaaS providers looking to re-engage with the federal market or re-evaluate their compliance strategy in today’s budget-conscious environment, Anitian’s latest innovation offers a timely opportunity to achieve greater value and faster ROI.

Anitian’s cloud-native Continuous Compliance Automation platform helps SaaS companies rapidly achieve and maintain FedRAMP compliance standards — enabling faster growth, reduced costs, and minimized risk. Anitian is trusted by leading SaaS providers across industries to deliver speed, security, and market advantage. Learn more at www.anitian.com.

