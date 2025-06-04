Highridge Medical Completes the Sale of its Bone Healing Division to Streamline Strategic Focus and Innovation in Spine

Sale proceeds will accelerate investment in portfolio innovation and commercial expansion for Spine.

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highridge Medical (“Highridge” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest privately held Spine companies, has completed the sale of EBI, its Bone Healing division, to Avista Healthcare Partners. The transaction aligns with the Company’s strategy to exclusively focus on Spine and drive long-term growth through dedicated investment in innovation and expansion of commercial capabilities. Highridge will use the proceeds to accelerate investment in portfolio innovation and commercial expansion.

The Bone Healing division, which specializes in non-invasive and implantable, FDA-approved, bone growth stimulation therapies for spine, orthopedics, and podiatric patients will now operate as an independent company backed by Avista Healthcare Partners.

“Divesting the Bone Healing division allows Highridge to further sharpen our focus on our most promising growth opportunities. We are committed to driving innovation in partnership with our surgeon customers to deliver innovative spinal solutions to enhance patient outcomes,” said Rebecca Whitney, Chief Executive Officer of Highridge Medical. “We would like to thank the dedicated EBI team and are confident that they will thrive as they continue to focus on innovation and advancing patient care.”

About Highridge Medical

Highridge Medical is a global medical device company committed to improving spine care by partnering with the surgeon community to drive innovation. The company has a strong portfolio supported by extensive clinical evidence including solutions for complex spine, motion preservation, and minimally invasive surgery. For further information, please visit highridgemedical.com.

Media Contact: Mark Richards

(512) 913-9572

mark.richards@highridgemedical.com

