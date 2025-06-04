Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,978 in the last 365 days.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – The Hansson family continues to buy more NAT shares

 

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

 

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

 

Founder, Chairman & CEO, Herbjorn Hansson, and his son, Vice Chairman, Alexander Hansson, have today each bought 100,000 shares in NAT at $2.78 and $2.76 per share.

Following these transactions, father and son hold 4,850,000 and 4,750,000 shares, respectively.

The Hansson family together owns 9,600,000 NAT shares - being the largest private shareholder group in the company.

For contacts, please see at the end of this communication.

 

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.                                                           www.nat.bm  

 

 

Contacts:       

Bjørn Giæver, CFO                                                             
Nordic American Tankers Ltd                                             
Tel: +1 888 755 8391                                  

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171    


 


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – The Hansson family continues to buy more NAT shares

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more