Joveo Named Among Top 25 AI Companies of 2025

The recognition underscores Joveo’s leadership in revolutionizing recruitment marketing and talent acquisition through AI.

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo , the global leader in AI-led, high-performance recruitment marketing, has been named one of the Top 25 AI Companies of 2025 by The Software Report. This prestigious accolade highlights Joveo’s innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform recruitment marketing and talent acquisition to deliver exceptional hiring outcomes for organizations worldwide.

The annual list, curated by The Software Report, celebrates organizations that are pioneering advancements in AI. Joveo’s inclusion proves its role as a game-changer in recruitment marketing, leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to optimize job advertising, enhance recruiting processes, improve candidate experience, and maximize return on investment for employers globally.

“Being named one of the Top 25 AI Companies of 2025 is an incredible honor and a reflection of our team’s hard work,” said Prateek Mishra, Chief Technology Officer at Joveo. “This didn’t happen overnight — we made a deliberate choice three years ago to build a solid AI foundation, and what you see today is the result of that long-term focus, not a quick fix. We’re proud to be recognized alongside companies like Scale AI, Anthropic, Perplexity, and Hugging Face, and we’ll keep pushing the limits to help our customers stay ahead.”

As a leader in recruitment marketing, Joveo is not only building cutting-edge technology but also helping talent acquisition teams understand, adopt, and thrive with AI. The company is committed to empowering recruiting leaders and practitioners with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in an AI-driven world. Here’s how:

Autonomous AI agents : Spearheading advancements in recruitment marketing automation with agents that intelligently adjust strategies in real-time.

: Spearheading advancements in recruitment marketing automation with agents that intelligently adjust strategies in real-time. Conversational AI assistant : Improving candidate interactions and preventing ghosting.

: Improving candidate interactions and preventing ghosting. Dynamic campaign management: Empowering employers to scale and optimize their job advertising campaigns effortlessly, while reducing paid media spend.



Recently, Joveo published its AI maturity model for talent acquisition , helping talent acquisition leaders and practitioners benchmark their AI adoption, and chart pathways to greater recruiting efficiency.

The Software Report’s annual Top 25 AI Companies list recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in AI innovation and application. This year’s recipients were selected based on their industry expertise, measurable impact, and commitment to advancing AI responsibly. From foundational AI providers to industry-specific innovators, these companies are shaping the future of technology and business.

About Joveo

As the global leader in AI-powered, high-performance recruitment marketing, Joveo is transforming talent attraction and recruitment media buying for the world’s largest employers, staffing firms, RPOs, and media agencies. The Joveo platform enables businesses to attract, source, engage, and hire the best candidates on time and within budget.

Powering millions of jobs every day, Joveo’s data-driven recruitment marketing platform uses advanced data science and AI to dynamically manage and optimize talent sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey, from click to hire.

For more information about Joveo’s award-winning platform, visit www.joveo.com .

Top 25 AI Companies 2025 Joveo Named Among Top 25 AI Companies of 2025

