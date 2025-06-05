North West Provincial Legislature engages COSATMA on Annual Performance Plan and Budget, 5 Jun

The North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management led by Hon. Freddy Sonakile, will convene a critical oversight meeting with the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management (COSATMA) to consider and engage on the department's final Annual Performance Plan (APP) and Budget allocations for 2025/26.

The Committee will also revisit the issue of the alleged unauthorized occupation of GD Montshioa Airport. This comes after a prior meeting where the Committee expressed its deep dissatisfaction with the Department's failure to provide adequate responses to key questions and referred the matter back for further clarity.

To ensure transparency and gather all relevant perspectives, the Committee has formally invited the two aviation schools allegedly operating at the airport to appear before it. This engagement aims to clarify their legal status, understand the scope of their operations, and determine whether due processes have been followed in relation to airport use and lease agreements.

The Chairperson and Members of the Committee will be available for media interviews immediately after the meeting, where they will outline the way forward in resolving this matter and reaffirm the Legislature's commitment to accountability, lawful governance, and the protection of public assets.

The meeting will be held as follows:

Date: 05 June 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: GD Montshioa Airport, North West Province

Enquiries:

Namhla Luhabe

Cell: 079 527 0628

