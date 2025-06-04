Atlas Hospitality Debuts Sushi Azayaka in Southern Las Vegas: Providing an Affordable Michelin-Star Experience

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Hospitality is proud to announce the launch of its newest sushi concept, Sushi Azayaka , led by Chef Min Kim . Designed to offer an affordable Michelin-style sushi experience, Sushi Azayaka focuses primarily on delivery and pickup—ensuring that residents of Southern Las Vegas can enjoy high-quality, chef-crafted sushi from the comfort of their homes.Chef Min Kim, a culinary professional with more than two decades of experience in Michelin-starred and Forbes Five Star kitchens across Asia, Australia, and the United States, conceived Sushi Azayaka to bridge the gap between fine-dining quality and accessibility. Drawing on his extensive network of local suppliers, Chef Kim sources premium fish and produce to ensure that every roll and sashimi order meets rigorous standards. His previous achievements include leadership roles at renowned establishments such as Wynn Las Vegas’s Mizumi and Wynn Palace in Macau, where his work contributed to Forbes and Michelin recognition.At its core, the Sushi Azayaka menu features a curated selection of specialty rolls, traditional nigiri, sashimi, and themed lunch combinations. By perfecting on-demand sushi preparation and emphasizing precise rice seasoning and knife techniques, the kitchen team displays Japanese culinary artistry.Understanding that celebrations often call for exceptional cuisine, Sushi Azayaka offers specialized catering packages for weddings, corporate functions, and private events. Each catering order is individually tailored so that groups receive a cohesive selection of fresh sushi platters, sashimi assortments, and signature rolls at competitive price points. This service underscores Sushi Azayaka’s commitment to delivering fine-dining quality—whether for an intimate gathering or a large-scale event.Looking ahead, Chef Min Kim envisions Sushi Azayaka evolving into a recognized local casual sushi brand with multiple Southern Nevada locations. “Our aim is to provide an affordable Michelin-star experience to every customer,” says Chef Min Kim. “We believe that exceptional sushi should be accessible to all, and this vision guides our commitment to both quality and value.” This forward-looking approach includes plans to expand delivery zones, partner with additional third-party platforms, and explore pop-up opportunities at high-traffic community events.While dine-in seating is available at 10620 Dean Martin Drive, Suite 100, Sushi Azayaka’s core mission is to provide fresh, authentic sushi through DoorDash, GrubHub, and in-store pickup.Consumers interested in enjoying Sushi Azayaka’s offerings can visit https://www.sushiazayaka.com . For further information about Atlas Hospitality’s broader services, including private omakase experiences and consulting, visit https://theatlashospitality.com/ About Atlas Hospitality and Sushi AzayakaAtlas Hospitality, founded by Chef Min Kim, is dedicated to crafting bespoke culinary offerings that combine world-class techniques with local ingredients. Leveraging Chef Kim’s two decades of experience in Michelin-recognized kitchens, the company specializes in private omakase services, luxury event catering, restaurant consulting, and innovative delivery concepts. Sushi Azayaka, an Atlas Hospitality property, brings authentic Japanese sushi traditions to Southern Las Vegas through a delivery-focused model. By emphasizing premium sourcing, precise preparation, and approachable pricing, Atlas Hospitality and Sushi Azayaka aim to redefine expectations for quality and convenience in the region’s dynamic dining scene.

