Yes& Supercharges Creative Capabilities with Acquisition of Hothouse

Washington, DC, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yes&, the premier, independent, fully-integrated creative agency based in greater Washington, DC, with remote staff in 32 states and three countries, today announced its acquisition of Atlanta-based creative agency Hothouse. This move marks the latest milestone in Yes&’s strategic expansion and national growth strategy.

The addition of Hothouse bolsters the ongoing efforts of Yes& to enhance its creative offerings for world-class brands, expand its footprint into new markets, and diversify its expertise in key sectors. Hothouse is renowned for its outstanding creative and production portfolio and experience in market sectors such as entertainment, hospitality, automotive, and sports. The move also gives Yes& a dynamic new hub in the vibrant Atlanta market.

“We are delighted to acquire Hothouse as we expand our national footprint and brand,” said Yes& Chairman Jeb Brown, who leads the agency’s M&A efforts. “We look for culturally compatible teams to augment our capabilities and diversify our client mix. Hothouse will strengthen our already robust creative capabilities and introduce us to some premier consumer brands. And we’re pumped about having a physical presence in Atlanta, where there’s great talent and world-class brands.”

Hothouse brings a roster of premium brand relationships to Yes&, including CORT Furniture, Cox Automotive, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Pirelli, and Disney+, as well as many more in the entertainment, automotive, retail, and travel and hospitality categories. The team will continue to be based in Atlanta, operating under the Yes& brand.

“The creative firepower of Hothouse paired with the Yes&’s full suite of capabilities and strategic expertise, will be a force to be reckoned with. This partnership opens up an exciting new era for Yes&,” said Yes& COO Zihla Salinas.

"After 27 incredible years building Hothouse, joining forces with Yes& feels like the perfect next chapter,” said Jon Katinsky, Hothouse president and founder. “We share a deep belief in the power of independent agencies to deliver the bold work and extensive expertise that brands need today. Yes& brings the ambition, values, and capabilities that align perfectly with our own—and we’re excited about the possibilities we now get to pursue together."

The Hothouse acquisition follows a series of strategic moves fueling Yes&’s growth, with four agencies joining since 2022. This year Yes& has added two other agencies: DC’s legendary non-profit leader Williams Whittle (now folded directly into Yes&) as well as New York-based Beacon Digital Marketing (now known as Yes& Beacon). These acquisitions provide world-class digital strategy, performance marketing, creative branding, and marketing automation for Yes&’s growing client base.

About Yes&

Yes& is an independent, fully-integrated creative agency serving clients across the commercial, education, non-profit, B2B, B2G, and government sectors. Yes& delivers “positivity + possibility” through an expanding suite of capabilities including strategy & research, creative & content, media, digital, social media, events, and communications. The agency serves clients nationwide from its headquarters in Washington, D.C., with additional hubs in Atlanta, Chicago and the Philadelphia areas. Yes& is one of the world’s fastest growing agencies according to Adweek, and The Washington Business Journal recently named Yes& the #2 largest privately-held ad agency in the greater DC area. They have also been recognized among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. for the seventh time. www.yesandagency.com.

About Hothouse

Born from the vibrant world of entertainment and sports marketing and activation, Hothouse has a rich 25-year lineage shaping marketing campaigns for industry leaders. The company is recognized as a leading advertising agency in the South working with clients such as Hallmark Media, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Disney, Cox Automotive, CORT Furniture, and others.

