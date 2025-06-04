AnorTech Announces Positive Results From Sustainable Cement R&D Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver, BC – ANORTECH INC. (“AnorTech” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange “ANOR”; OTC “ANORF”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the latest phase of its research and development (R&D) program focused on producing sustainable cement products using anorthosite from the Company’s Gronne Bjerg Project in Greenland.

The program, conducted by the Danish Technological Institute (DTI) in Copenhagen, focused on three high-potential product lines:

Very low CO 2 refractory cement,

refractory cement, 3D printable anorthosite cement-based mortar formulations, and

Very low CO 2 concrete niche applications



DTI’s testwork utilized 100% anorthosite in various size fractions, mixed with phosphoric acid (H 3 PO 4 ) at varying concentrations to produce materials that were tested for performance across multiple applications. Fresh and mechanical properties were also evaluated to assess commercialization potential. Unlike Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), AnorTech’s process does not require clinker production, which emits approximately 0.9 tonnes of CO 2 per tonne of OPC. As a result, AnorTech’s cement applications can eliminate approximately 90% of CO 2 emissions.

Refractory Cement Testwork Highlights

Successfully cast anorthosite mortar prisms that withstood multiple heating cycles at 1,200 °C for five hours without compromising structural integrity

Compressive strength was maintained, or even slightly increased, after thermal heating cycles with post-treatment strength exceeding 25.0 MPa

Two large slabs (10cm thick) were cast for extended refractory testing. One will be cut in half, with one half exposed to outdoor weathering for one year to assess long-term strength and microstructures evolution.



According to Future Market Insights (Sept. 2024), the global refractory cement market reached USD $22.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%, reaching an estimated USD $37.7 billion by 2034.

3D Printable Cement Testwork Highlights

More than 20 formulations were tested to determine the optimal mix for printability and structural buildability

The addition of viscosity-modifying admixture enhanced print quality and control

The program successfully printed multiple 3D structures, confirming proof of concept



Jim Cambon, President, commented: “We continue to make excellent progress in developing sustainable anorthosite-based technologies, leveraging proprietary knowledge and confidential processes built over the past eight years. Our extensive R&D efforts are yielding real, functional results with the potential for high-value, disruptive applications. We are particularly excited about the opportunities in the high-value refractory cement market and are now working towards product certification. This represents an excellent addition to our portfolio, alongside our sustainable, zero-waste smelter-grade alumina (SGA) product.

Furthermore, as AnorTech continues to support lunar research organizations by supplying anorthosite as lunar simulant, our successful 3D printing trials also suggest exciting potential for extraterrestrial construction using Lunar Highlands anorthosite materials—precisely where future missions are heading.”

About AnorTech Inc.

AnorTech is focused on advancing sustainable technologies derived from anorthosite. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Gronne Bjerg anorthosite project in Greenland and is rapidly advancing several product lines towards commercialization.

In February 2025, AnorTech filed a U.S. provisional patent to protect its proprietary sustainable smelter grade alumina (SGA) technology (see NR2025-01). To support SGA pilot plant testing, the Company delivered a bulk sample of crushed anorthosite from Gronne Bjerg to Ontario, Canada.

AnorTech is actively pursuing partnerships with leading industrial groups to accelerate the commercialization of its proprietary technologies. The Company also retains a 5% carried interest in the Sarfartoq rare earth element project in Western Greenland, which was sold to Neo Performance Materials in 2022 (see NR2022-02). AnorTech is well capitalized, with over $2.3 million in working capital.

