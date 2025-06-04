A Movement for Personal, Trusted AI – Built with Personal Language Models (PLMs) for the Future of Work

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personal AI today made a public declaration: “No LLM.”

While Personal Language Models (PLMs) have quietly emerged as an alternative to general-purpose AI, Personal AI is the first to fully lean in, framing PLMs as the smarter, safer choice for organizations that demand privacy, precision, and control. This movement marks a clear stance on AI optionality: one-size-fits-all models aren’t the only way forward, and in many cases, they’re not the right one.

At the heart of this movement is a simple belief: AI doesn’t need to be bigger; it needs to be better for you, the individual. PLMs are designed to reflect your data, your rules, and your expertise, helping workers and workforces reclaim control in an AI landscape dominated by common systems.

“PLMs put people back at the center of AI,” said Suman Kanuganti, CEO of Personal AI. “We’ve been conditioned to believe that scale equals intelligence. But the future of AI is personal. It’s secure, efficient, and uniquely yours.”





From General Purpose to Personal Power

While LLMs operate on massive public datasets, PLMs are built on a different architecture that’s privacy-first, memory-based, and programmable to specific needs.

“PLMs distinguish themselves through a memory-based transformer architecture that combines scalability, efficiency, and high performance,” said Kanuganti, “Built on two foundational pillars, a memory and mixture-of-experts framework and an advanced transformer-based design, this hybrid approach enables Personal AI to handle tasks requiring deep contextual understanding with exceptional accuracy and predictability. It’s an architectural leap, much like the shift from CPUs to GPUs for specialized workloads.”

PLMs offer a new path for AI adoption that’s grounded in:

Privacy by Design : Your data stays in your control—never scraped or shared. This is particularly important as 72% of Americans believe there should be more government regulation on what can be done with personal data.

: Your data stays in your control—never scraped or shared. This is particularly important as believe there should be more government regulation on what can be done with personal data. Programmability : Models are tailored to your context, not trained on the internet’s average.

: Models are tailored to your context, not trained on the internet’s average. Precision at Scale : PLMs deliver efficient, accurate responses without the infrastructure bloat of LLMs.

: PLMs deliver efficient, accurate responses without the infrastructure bloat of LLMs. Contextual Intelligence : PLMs go deep in specific domains, not wide on general trivia.

: PLMs go deep in specific domains, not wide on general trivia. AI That Works With You: Every PLM reflects its user—offering decisions, insights, and actions that align with how you work.



Kanuganti and his team envision a future where every worker partners with a trusted network of PLMs, embedded across every function, from operations to strategy.

Drawing Inspiration From the Campaign That Changed Software Forever

Personal AI’s “No LLM” movement draws inspiration from Salesforce’s iconic 1999 “No Software” campaign, a bold declaration that helped redefine a market. Just as Salesforce challenged the prevailing belief that software had to be packaged and installed, Personal AI is challenging the assumption that bigger models mean better results.

Rolling out at major tech events in 2025, the “No LLM” movement is designed to provoke a critical question: why settle for generic intelligence when you can build your own, specific intelligence?

Jean-Yves Couput, Senior Executive Advisor on Corporate Strategies and Communications at Salomon, a French sporting goods company, said “LLMs like ChatGPT opened the door, but they are generalists and often too vague or off-mark for our needs. With PLMs, we are in control. We train the model on our content, our tone, our strategy. It speaks Salomon. That level of personalization is not just convenient — it is transformative. From inventory management to employee onboarding to executive communications, we are seeing 50-75% gains in speed, accuracy, and consistency. And frankly, it is the only way we can meet our compliance standards while scaling AI securely across the company.”

“LLMs aren’t going away, but they alone don't serve all customer needs,” added Kanuganti. “Our message is about expanding what’s possible. About giving people tools that serve their interests, not just the industry’s.”

About Personal AI

Personal AI is the largest supplier of AI workers, serving Enterprise and SMB markets with proprietary Personal Language Models (PLMs). Each PLM (or “Persona”) has a specific function or role, with deep knowledge in its area, and is designed for both human collaboration and autonomous workflows. The Company was founded in 2020 by Suman Kanuganti, Sharon Zhang, and Kristie Kaiser. For more information, visit https://personal.ai

Media Contact:

Susanna Kalnes

Sparkpr

susanna.kalnes@sparkpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b3748a8-8f20-47da-94c9-2e7b0a6f40e8

No LLM Each PLM (or “Persona”) has a specific function or role, with deep knowledge in its area, and is designed for both human collaboration and autonomous workflows.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.