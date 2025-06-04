In New Collaboration, McGraw Hill to Integrate Pearson Assessment Capabilities into its K-12 Programs

First-of-its-kind integration delivers on McGraw Hill’s and Pearson's commitment to greater personalization in K-12 education

COLUMBUS, Ohio and HOBOKEN, N.J., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global education leaders McGraw Hill and Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L) announced today an agreement to begin integrating Pearson’s leading assessment capabilities directly into McGraw Hill's K-12 curriculum solutions. The integration strengthens McGraw Hill’s personalization ecosystem, supporting educators' growing need for streamlined, data-driven teaching tools while enhancing personalized learning experiences for students.



The integration of Pearson's PRoPL (Pearson Review of Progress & Learning) will embed a high-quality interim assessment solution directly into McGraw Hill’s core curriculum offerings—used by millions of students and educators across the country—adding deeper insights to drive educators’ understanding of student progress and their ability to create learning paths tailored to students’ needs. This connected experience will also provide a more complete view of student progress toward yearly academic goals across the school system, while saving teachers valuable classroom time.



“This collaboration combines McGraw Hill’s high-quality, modern curriculum with Pearson’s innovative digital assessments to unlock more value for students, teachers and administrators,” said Sean Ryan, President of McGraw Hill’s School Group. “By creating an elegant linkage between assessment and instruction that delivers reliable insights to inform classroom practices and district decision making, we’re giving educators the opportunity to focus on what matters most – student growth.”



McGraw Hill will initially roll out its integration of Pearson’s interim assessment solution in California for the 2025-26 school year, combining PRoPL with California Reveal Math, McGraw Hill's award-winning K-8 mathematics curriculum. The companies plan to expand the integration to additional subjects, grade levels, and states in subsequent years.



“The future of education is data-driven, and this collaboration is paving the way. By combining Pearson's assessments with McGraw Hill's core curriculum, we're creating an integrated system where academic data flows naturally into teaching decisions, helping every student receive the right support at the right time,” said Trent Workman, Managing Director, Pearson K-12 School Assessments, U.S.



Teachers and students will be able to access PRoPL’s assessments through their familiar McGraw Hill online environment. The assessments, which are aligned to each state’s unique standards, are designed to be completed in 30 minutes, preserving valuable classroom time while maintaining assessment integrity. Combining these best-in-class resources into one unified solution further reduces administrative burden, allowing teachers to focus on student learning while providing timely, predictive insights that make personalization practical, scalable, and impactful.



