S44 Energy Launches TopazEV to Democratize Access to EV Charging Software

Industry's first Open-as-a-Service charge station management software cuts costs, speeds deployment and puts operators in the driver’s seat

MAHWAH, N.J., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S44 Energy, the EV charging software company, today announced TopazEV — the industry’s first Open-as-a-Service (OaaS) charge station management software (CSMS). TopazEV gives charge point operators (CPOs), fleets, retailers and utility companies the flexibility to launch, operate and scale EV charging networks without vendor lock-in, per-session fees or protocol limitations.

With federal subsidies in flux and mounting pressure to build reliable, scalable infrastructure, TopazEV arrives at a critical moment. Despite more than 250,000 public fast chargers in the U.S., EV adoption still lags behind China and Europe. A main driver is that nearly half of Americans fear being stranded due to charger availability — a concern validated by data showing that one in five charging attempts fail, often due to software issues.

“Whether you're standing up a pilot site or running a nationwide network, TopazEV delivers the control of open architecture with the simplicity of a managed platform,” said Olga Haygood, CEO of S44 Energy. “You get the flexibility to scale and the freedom to integrate at a price that grows with you, not against you.”

TopazEV is a modern CSMS that was built for today’s CPOs, fleets and utilities. It gives operators complete control of their networks, with a real-time dashboard for charger status, network statistics and session tracking. TopazEV supports open protocols like OCPP 1.6, OCPP 2.0.1, OCPI 2.2.1 and ISO 15118, making it easy to onboard legacy hardware while providing standard features like Plug & Charge and roaming and preparing for next-gen features like hardware monitoring and V2G integration. It’s ready to integrate seamlessly with billing systems, CRMs and analytics tools of your choice via REST APIs, GraphQL and Webhooks.





What Sets TopazEV Apart

Protocol-ready for any stage — Full support for both legacy and modern charging standards, enabling true network interoperability and future-proofing.

Full support for both legacy and modern charging standards, enabling true network interoperability and future-proofing. Built for operators, not just engineers — A clean, intuitive UI designed for daily operations, including live status, fault alerts, charging statistics and asset provisioning.

A clean, intuitive UI designed for daily operations, including live status, fault alerts, charging statistics and asset provisioning. API-first and integration-friendly — Integrations with 3rd party tools made simple. Implement on your own or with our help: either way, the IP is yours, so operators can build the tech stack that fits their needs.

TopazEV is available in two models

Open-as-a-Service (OaaS): Subscription-based, hosted by S44 Energy, or on the platform of your choice for a setup fee. Ideal for fast pilots and growing networks.

Subscription-based, hosted by S44 Energy, or on the platform of your choice for a setup fee. Ideal for fast pilots and growing networks. Business Source License (BSL): A one-time license that gives enterprises full ownership of the codebase for independent implementation.



Both models offer full control, transparency and the ability to scale without compromise.

To learn more about TopazEV, visit topazev.com .

About S44 Energy

S44 Energy is a software company dedicated to advancing e-mobility through scalable, open EV charging solutions for charge point operators, fleets and infrastructure providers. For more than a decade, S44 Energy has created EV charging software that powers automotive OEMs and top EV network operators. With a commitment to open standards, innovation and sustainability, S44 Energy empowers the transition to electric mobility through its open-source projects and flagship product, TopazEV.

To learn more, visit topazev.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Liesse Jayalath

Look Left Marketing

s44@lookleftmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b5575ee-be70-46fd-ad99-c4d815bcfdfb

TopazEV CSMS See TopazEV Charge Station Management Software in action.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.