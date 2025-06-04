Copyleaks Named No. 2 on TIME’s List of World’s Top EdTech Rising Stars of 2025

Recognition highlights Copyleaks’ rapid growth and impact in the age of AI-driven education

NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copyleaks , a pioneering AI content analysis and governance platform used by enterprises, educational institutions, and individual users across the globe, has been named No. 2 on the second edition of the World’s Top EdTech Rising Stars of 2025 . This prestigious award is presented by TIME and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The ranking recognizes the fastest-growing education technology companies worldwide based on revenue growth and industry impact.

Chosen from a global pool of more than 7,000 edtech companies, Copyleaks was the only U.S.-based company to break into the top five. The company was recognized for its cutting-edge innovation in AI content detection and its pivotal role in helping educators and institutions uphold trust, transparency, and academic integrity in an increasingly digital world.

“As AI continues to shape the future of education, maintaining integrity and transparency is paramount,” said Alon Yamin, CEO and co-founder of Copyleaks. “Being recognized by TIME as a Rising Star in EdTech underscores our dedication to delivering trusted solutions that help institutions navigate this new era with confidence and clarity.”

The World’s Top EdTech Companies 2025 list recognizes companies primarily focused on developing and providing educational technologies, products, or services. Data was gathered from company applications, annual reports, media monitoring, and other public sources to support the research. Additionally, Statista worked with specialized data partners HolonIQ and LexisNexis PatentSight to further strengthen the data quality.

The ranking is built on the research and analysis of the companies across two dimensions:

Financial Strength: Revenue, funding data, and company disclosures were analyzed. Industry impact: Analyzed quality and impact of product or service portfolio, and the quality and value of the company’s intellectual property.





Companies received scores in each of these dimensions, which are then combined into an overall score. The 350 companies with the highest scores, which have demonstrated an extraordinary impact on the industry and strong financial performance, were awarded.

Copyleaks’ leading platform leverages advanced, multi-layered AI to detect both AI-generated and plagiarized content with up to 99% accuracy . Built for transparency and trust, it delivers verifiable insights into content authorship. As educational institutions face growing challenges around AI misuse, Copyleaks empowers them with the tools to trace content origins and promote academic integrity and authentic student work.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

To learn more about Copyleaks and its solutions, visit www.copyleaks.com .

About Copyleaks

Copyleaks is a leading AI text analysis platform empowering businesses and educational institutions to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of genAI confidently. With an award-winning suite of AI-powered tools trusted by millions, Copyleaks ensures AI governance, empowers responsible AI adoption, safeguards IP, protects intellectual property, and maintains academic integrity with comprehensive AI and plagiarism detection.

For additional information, visit our Website or follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact info: Sasha Dookhoo, copyleaks@crenshawcomm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.