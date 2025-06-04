Noma Security Named to Exclusive “Rising in Cyber 2025” List as Leader in Enterprise AI Security

Selected by CISOs and leading investors, the list recognizes the 30 startups shaping the future of cybersecurity

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noma Security, the unified AI security and governance platform, today announced its inclusion in Rising in Cyber 2025, an independent list launched by Notable Capital to spotlight the 30 most-promising cybersecurity startups shaping the future of security.

Noma Security was selected for its uniquely comprehensive AI security and governance platform, providing enterprise customers with the confidence to rapidly build and deploy AI at scale. Fortune 500 customers use Noma Security to realize measurable value and accelerate competitive advantage through secure AI development and adoption.

Unlike traditional rankings, Rising in Cyber 2025 honorees were selected through a multi-stage process grounded in real-world validation. Leading cybersecurity venture firms submitted nominations, and nearly 150 Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and senior security executives voted on the final list, highlighting the companies solving the most-urgent challenges facing today’s security teams.

The company joins a cohort that has collectively raised over $7.8 billion according to Pitchbook as of May 2025, and is defining the next era of cybersecurity across key areas like identity, application security, agentic AI, and security operations.

“The demand for cybersecurity innovation has never been greater. As the underlying technologies evolve and agentic AI reshapes everything from threat detection to team workflows, we’re witnessing a shift from reactive defense to proactive, intelligence-driven operations,” said Oren Yunger, Managing Partner at Notable Capital. “What makes this list special is that it reflects real-world validation—honorees were chosen by CISOs who face these challenges every day. Congratulations to this year’s Rising in Cyber companies for building the solutions that modern security leaders truly want and need.”

In celebration, honorees will be recognized today at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) alongside top security leaders and investors.

“Rising in Cyber 2025 recognition stands out from other awards based on a selection process led by CISOs who are on the front lines of secure AI adoption,” said Niv Braun, Vulcan Cyber CEO and co-founder. “Leading CISOs validate what we're seeing in the market—enterprises are eager to harness the potential of AI, but they also understand the need for comprehensive AI security and governance. The Noma Security platform gives cybersecurity teams the visibility and control they need to enable rapid, secure deployment at scale, turning AI security from a bottleneck into a competitive advantage.”

In November 2024, Noma Security launched from stealth with a $32M Series A funding round led by Ballistic Ventures and Glilot Partners.

To learn more about Rising in Cyber 2025, visit www.notablecap.com/risingincyber .

About Noma Security

Noma Security is the AI security and governance platform giving enterprise organizations the confidence to rapidly build and deploy AI at scale. Noma Security uniquely provides cybersecurity teams with control of AI risk through continuous discovery and inventory, supply chain security, red teaming, and runtime protection to ensure compliance and mitigate risk. Backed by Ballistic Ventures, Glilot Capital, Cyber Club London, Databricks Ventures and SVCI, Noma Security is widely adopted by Fortune 500 customers and has been recognized by Gartner as a leading AI TRiSM solution. For more information visit https://noma.security.

Media contact: Rhett Glauser, Noma Security Email: rhett@noma.security Mobile: +1 760.487.5230 Christine Hinton, Notable Capital Email: chinton@notablecap.com Mobile: +1 415.939.0139

