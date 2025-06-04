Comscore and ShowSeeker Partner to Bring Person-Level Data to Pilot® Platform, Advancing Local TV Campaign Precision

Integration delivers transactable person-level DVR data to local TV sellers

RESTON, Va., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behavior, today announced an expanded partnership with ShowSeeker, the ad tech company behind Pilot®, a cloud-based campaign and order management platform. This collaboration brings Comscore’s person-level local live and DVR data into the Pilot system, enabling media buyers and sellers to evaluate and transact on audiences with unprecedented granularity.

Pilot has integrated person-level insights with local time-shifted viewing data, marking a significant advancement in local market measurement and campaign execution. This enhancement provides mutual clients with the ability to assess not just household-level impressions, but also the individual-level demographics, such as age and gender.

“The industry has long sought actionable, person-level insights to power more accurate and effective transactions, particularly at the local level,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Chief Commercial Officer, Comscore. “This expansion of our partnership with ShowSeeker enables the real-world application of Comscore’s person-level audience data, bringing a new level of measurement fidelity to the campaign planning and selling process.”

The integration allows Pilot users to seamlessly surface Comscore’s local live and DVR data at the person level within their workflows, enhancing the ability to build proposals, evaluate schedules, and measure campaign performance, all within a platform built specifically for the needs of media buyers and sellers.

“This update gives Pilot users a new layer of precision,” said Nick Anaclerio, Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at ShowSeeker. “By integrating person-level data, we’re aligning Comscore insights with the tools teams use to evaluate audiences, build proposals, and measure performance, pushing the product in exactly the way our users expect.”

“As a researcher, I longed for the day Comscore TV would have person-level data for our buying and selling community. I know many others have shared that aspiration,” said Kevin Dang, Director of Research and Insights at ShowSeeker. “Combining the industry’s most advanced audience data set with an everyman’s take on viewership makes planning not just more robust but also more relatable. I couldn’t be more proud of our respective Product and Development teams. This breakthrough represents a collaboration of not only technology, but of shared minds that wanted nothing more than to make measurement make sense.”

The Comscore and ShowSeeker teams have worked in close coordination over the past year to ensure tight API integration and a frictionless user experience. As this update rolls out, mutual clients can expect a significant step forward in targeting precision, proposal automation, and post-campaign analysis.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About ShowSeeker

Founded in 2003, ShowSeeker provides cloud-based campaign management, planning, and workflow solutions for the media industry. Its flagship platform, Pilot, streamlines the advertising sales lifecycle—from proposal creation through campaign reporting—while offering clients powerful, integrated audience insights to maximize ROI and operational efficiency.

Press Contacts:

Comscore, Inc.

Marie Scoutas

press@comscore.com

ShowSeeker

Showseeker@bobgoldpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.