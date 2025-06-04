Aligned Data Centers Debuts Advanced Cooling Lab to Further Accelerate Cooling Technology Innovation for Next-Gen GPUs

DALLAS , June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale, AI / HPC, and enterprise customers, announces the launch of its new Advanced Cooling Lab. The lab is dedicated to testing and innovating Aligned’s flexible design and patented and patent-pending air and liquid cooling solutions to continue to master the thermal demands of the densest Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and emerging AI accelerators.

Aligned's Phoenix-based Advanced Cooling Lab serves as a vital hub for innovation, dedicated to promoting hybrid cooling environments and pushing the boundaries of data center infrastructure. It showcases Aligned’s infrastructure solutions with the ability to handle the demanding needs of advanced compute systems. This responsiveness is directly enabled by the synergy of Aligned's patented and award-winning Delta Cube™ air-cooled system and patent-pending DeltaFlow~™ liquid-cooled system. By efficiently removing the intense heat from GPUs and AI accelerators, the system ensures customers have the instant capacity and performance needed for the most demanding AI and HPC workloads of today and tomorrow.

“Aligned has been innovating data center cooling for more than a decade,” says Michael Welch, Chief Technology Officer at Aligned Data Centers. “The Advanced Cooling Lab is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge data center solutions and our passion for innovation. By investing in research and development, we can continue to provide our customers with the most flexible and advanced infrastructure available, capable of handling the dynamic demands of AI workloads.”

Aligned’s Advanced Cooling Lab features both Delta Cubes and DeltaFlows~ to create a true hybrid cooling environment. The lab also showcases the power of Aligned's Adaptive Modular Infrastructure (AMI), flexible design, and the synergy of its cooling systems. It illustrates the dynamic capability to transition from air-cooled to liquid-cooled systems in the same data hall as IT densities grow, ensuring future-proof asset and IT investments.

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers is a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability, reliability, and their bottom line. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com and connect with us on X, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook.

