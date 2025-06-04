ELECQ Showcases Smart Energy Management System at Drive to Zero 2025

PARIS, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELECQ is changing the game for EV charging in Europe. At Drive to Zero 2025, ELECQ introduced its all-in-one home energy management system — combining intelligent charging, solar integration, and dynamic load control.







Future-Proof Charging Infrastructure for Dynamic Energy Needs



Installing a powerful EV charger can strain older electrical panels or require expensive upgrades. ELECQ addresses this challenge with an integrated system comprising the Type 2 Home Charger, Power Monitor, and ELECQ App — forming a smart solution that adapts in real time to household energy conditions.

Full Control & Smart Load Management



The ELECQ Type 2 Home Charger delivers up to 22 kW of AC charging with safety, intelligence, and efficiency. Through the ELECQ App, homeowners can:



Schedule charging during off-peak hours

View cost breakdowns per session

Export reports and receive OTA firmware updates



Monitor solar vs. grid energy use



ELECQ’s intelligent load management ensures safe and efficient charging on both single-home and multi-charger setups.



At the household level, the Power Monitor tracks real-time energy usage and wirelessly communicates with the charger via Wi-SUN. The charger then adjusts output dynamically to prevent overloads — enabling full-speed charging without upgrading the electrical panel.



For multi-EV households, Dynamic Load Balancing (DLB) make intelligently distributing power across up to 30 chargers without additional equipment. This prevents grid overload, optimizes power use, and maximizes system efficiency.



Solar Charging Modes



ELECQ supports three charging solar charging modes — Only Solar, Solar Priority, and Unlimited. With real-time coordination between solar, battery, and EV load via the Power Monitor, the system dynamically adjusts charging. Smart phase-switching ensures optimal solar utilization even during low generation.



OCPP — and Future-Proof



ELECQ chargers support direct OCPP integration and are already connected to major platforms like Last Mile Solutions, CLENERGY EV and SINTIO. The system supports:



OCPP 1.6J

OCPP 2.0.1

Future-ready OTA upgrade to OCPP 2.1



With dual-channel architecture (Direct OCPP + ELECQ Service Protocol), it guarantees broad compatibility with both open platforms and proprietary systems.





Beyond Residential: Expanding ELECQ Ecosystem



ELECQ is scaling its solution beyond residential charging. The commercial lineup includes:

ELECQ Ready (pre-wired installation kits)

ELECQ Biz (for businesses and fleets)

ELECQ Station 60 — compact 60 kW DC fast charger with dual-port output, real-time load balancing, and stepless current control for optimized uptime.

The comprehensive ELECQ software suite ensure cloud connectivity:

ELECQ App (for users)

ELECQ Partner App (for installers)

ELECQ Cloud (for remote diagnostics, OTA, and energy analytics)



Built for Europe, Ready for Partnership

ELECQ is certified for the European market by TÜV Rheinland with CE, CB, and RED, and tested for RoHS, REACH, and WEEE compliance. Whether you're a homeowner, installer, or energy platform, ELECQ makes smart energy effortless.



Visit us at Pavilion 5.3, Booth A22, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.



ELECQ at Drive to Zero 2025: Innovation on Display A bustling view of the ELECQ booth at Drive to Zero 2025 in Paris, showcasing our comprehensive range of smart EV charging and energy management solutions. Visitors engaged with our latest innovations, from residential chargers to commercial fast-charging stations. Expert Consultation: Discovering ELECQ EV Charging Solutions Our ELECQ sales representative engaging with a prospective client at Drive to Zero 2025, discussing the features and benefits of an ELECQ EV charger. This interaction highlights our commitment to personalized service and understanding client needs.

