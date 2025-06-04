AgEagle Aerial Systems Secures International Sale of eBee VISION Drones to Paraguayan Government

Strategic Latin American Deal Expands AgEagle’s Global UAS Presence

WICHITA, Kan., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, announces the sale of two eBee VISION drones to the Government of Paraguay, marking a pivotal expansion of AgEagle’s presence in Latin America and reinforcing its growing role in global government UAS deployments.

AgEagle Aerial CEO Bill Irby commented, “This transaction reinforces the trust that global government agencies are placing in our technology and reflects AgEagle’s broader strategy to expand into high-demand international markets,” said AgEagle Aerial CEO Bill Irby. “It also highlights our expanding role in delivering advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to public-sector organizations worldwide. We remain committed to empowering military, law enforcement, and civilian authorities with tools that enhance operational efficiency and informed decision-making. As global adoption of UAS solutions accelerates we remain focused on scaling our impact, deepening customer relationships, and delivering long-term value creation through innovation and strategic expansion.”

The eBee VISION, renowned for its lightweight design, high-resolution imaging, and advanced navigation capabilities, is a versatile platform engineered to deliver actionable insights in complex and demanding environments. This sale reflects the Paraguayan government’s confidence in AgEagle’s technology to support critical operations, further strengthening AgEagle’s reputation for providing reliable and innovative UAS solutions.

With features that enable detailed data collection and consistent performance across diverse conditions, the eBee VISION is ideally suited for government applications that demand precision and dependability. The deal also reinforces AgEagle’s growing presence in the Latin American market, where interest in unmanned aerial systems continues to rise.

AgEagle invites government and commercial organizations to explore the capabilities of the eBee VISION and its broader UAS portfolio. To learn more or schedule a demonstration, visit ageagle.com.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

