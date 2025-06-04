Repeat: Rocket Doctor, a Treatment.com AI company, Joins Larta Institute’s 2025 Heal.LA Accelerator Cohort to Expand Access to Virtual Care

Selection aims to accelerate Rocket Doctor’s mission to deliver accessible, tech-enabled care to underserved communities.

One of 15 companies selected across critical areas including chronic disease, women’s health, and mental health.





Program provides mentorship, regulatory guidance, and funding access to help scale solutions that improve care access and equity.





Rocket Doctor will leverage the program to build partnerships and drive more patient bookings, particularly in Los Angeles and similar high-need regions across Southern California.





Dr. William Cherniak notes the accelerator will support U.S. growth and expand visibility among new patient populations.





Larta CEO Rohit Shukla highlights Rocket Doctor’s unique, physician-led model and tech-enabled approach to accessible care.‏

‏TORONTO, ON, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Treatment”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned digital healthcare platform and marketplace, Rocket Doctor has been selected to join the 2025 Heal.LA Bioscience and Healthcare Accelerator Cohort, led by the Larta Institute.‏

‏The Heal.LA Accelerator supports high-impact startups working to close care gaps in underserved communities across Los Angeles. Rocket Doctor was chosen for its innovative physician-led platform, which empowers healthcare providers to deliver care remotely using AI-enabled tools and connected diagnostic devices.‏

‏“Joining the Heal.LA Accelerator gives us the opportunity to build new partnerships, reach more patients, and accelerate our growth in the U.S.,” said Dr. William Cherniak, CEO and Founder of Rocket Doctor. “Through this collaboration, we expect to drive more patient bookings by expanding our visibility and tapping into local networks that serve those most in need of care.”‏

‏Rocket Doctor’s selection into the accelerator opens the door to strategic mentorship, regulatory and reimbursement support, and access to Larta’s Ecosystem Action Network (EAN) - a group of healthcare leaders, funders, and potential partners. These resources are expected to help Rocket Doctor scale its service footprint and connect with new patient populations, particularly in communities disproportionately affected by chronic disease, limited access, and provider shortages.‏

‏“Rocket Doctor brings exactly the kind of bold, mission-driven innovation that Heal.LA was built to support,” said Rohit Shukla, Founder and CEO of Larta Institute. “Their physician-led approach and smart use of technology make care more immediate, more human, and more accessible, especially for patients who are often overlooked.”‏

‏Rocket Doctor is one of 15 companies selected for the 2025 cohort, which includes innovators across female health, mental and cognitive health, and chronic disease management.‏

‏About Rocket Doctor Inc.‏

‏Rocket Doctor is a technology-driven digital health platform and marketplace that empowers doctors to build and manage their own virtual or hybrid practices. Its proprietary software and AI-powered tools enable providers to deliver high-quality comprehensive care remotely, with a focus on reaching underserved and remote communities across North America. By removing barriers to care and restoring physician autonomy, Rocket Doctor is redefining what modern healthcare looks like.‏

‏Visit‏‏ ‏ ‏www.rocketdoctor.io‏ ‏ or contact ‏ ‏media@rocketdoctor.io‏ ‏.‏

‏About the Larta Institute‏

‏Larta Institute is a Los Angeles-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that accelerates innovation for impact. Since 1993, Larta has supported more than 4,300 startups through programs that connect science and technology breakthroughs with real-world solutions for global health, sustainability, and equity. Learn more at‏‏ ‏ ‏www.larta.org‏ ‏.‏

‏About Treatment.com AI Inc.‏

‏Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI (artificial intelligence) and best clinical practices to positively improve the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment.com AI has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine — the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). With more than 10,000 expert medical reviews, the GLM delivers tested clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), imaging and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctors, nurses or pharmacists) reduce their administrative burden; creates more time for needed face-to-face patient appointments; and enables greater consistency in quality of patient support. Treatment.com AI’s GLM platform, through supporting healthcare professionals, allows for the inclusion of disenfranchised communities. ‏

‏Learn more at: ‏‏ ‏ ‏www.treatment.com‏ ‏ or contact ‏ ‏info@treatment.com‏ ‏.‏

