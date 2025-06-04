Torstar and MediaTonik pair up for programmatic scale that’s truly Canadian

New partnership makes it easy for marketers to find audiences in both official languages.

TORONTO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With agencies increasingly looking for reach across both English and French audiences, a new partnership between two major Canadian media companies offers a one-stop, bilingual media solution for programmatic buys.

Torstar Corporation has announced a strategic partnership with MediaTonik, expanding the scale of their programmatic media solutions. The collaboration gives Torstar exclusive access to MediaTonik’s premium inventory in French Canada for Ontario-based agencies and clients, while MediaTonik will be able to represent Torstar’s English Canadian audiences for their Quebec-based clientele.

“This partnership is about more than just inventory - it’s about service and convenience,” said Brandon Grosvenor, Chief Revenue Officer for Torstar. “We’re always looking for smarter, more efficient ways to help clients reach their audiences and with MediaTonik, we offer a scalable programmatic solution that spans both language markets with uncompromising quality, context and control.”

The collaboration adds a powerful new arrow to the quiver for both media companies – ensuring clients can hit their targets in every corner of the country through over 130 trusted sites from publishers that are 100% Canadian.

“We proudly serve over 100 million display and video impressions a month to very well-defined audiences,” said Nicolas Faucher, President of MediaTonik. “Adding Torstar’s premium English audiences allows our clients to serve another 220 million impressions a month.”

The combined offering covers a wide range of desirable audiences and will have particular impact in verticals like food, lifestyle, family, sports, news/business, automotive, real estate and tech – where both companies excel in reach and performance across programmatic touchpoints including display, video and native.

About Torstar

Torstar is a holding company involved primarily in news and media businesses that reach 11 million Canadians. The Torstar group includes the Toronto Star, Canada’s largest metropolitan daily newspaper and Metroland Media Group, which has six award-winning daily newspapers in Ontario - The Hamilton Spectator, Waterloo Region Record, Niagara dailies (including St. Catharines Standard and Welland Tribune) and The Peterborough Examiner – plus numerous community news outlets and specialty brands. https://www.thestar.com/site/advertise/

About MediaTonik

MediaTonik is an advertising network offering digital and offline advertising solutions for advertisers seeking to maximize their reach and impact. With extensive expertise in the Quebec media landscape, MediaTonik is committed to providing customized and effective solutions to meet its clients' advertising objectives. https://www.mediatonik.ca/

For more information, please contact: Ashling Moore , Managing Director, Digital Revenue – Torstar, at amoore@metroland.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71fd0c29-e898-460d-9b3e-234efd1549b8

MediaTonik logo MediaTonik has partnered with Torstar for programmatic scale that is truly Canadian.

