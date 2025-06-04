Contentstack Delivers Industry-First Real-Time Audience Insights Native in the CMS, Powering Adaptive Digital Experiences

ContentCon attendees witness the future of digital experiences in action – with all customers now receiving free access to real-time audience insights built directly into the CMS – fully integrated just five months after the company’s CDP acquisition

AUSTIN, Texas, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contentstack , the headless CMS pioneer and category disruptor in digital experiences, today unveiled Contentstack Data and Insights, a native set of capabilities for audience analytics and real-time data activation, along with omnichannel campaign orchestration capabilities, now integrated into Contentstack EDGE, its fully-integrated adaptive digital experience platform (DXP). By seamlessly combining content and data, brands can now turn one-to-one personalized experiences across every channel into a reality.

The announcement was made at the company’s fourth-annual ContentCon customer conference, featuring speakers from Crocs, Mattel, PetMeds, Volvo Cars, and a closing keynote by two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion and Olympic gold-medalist Brandi Chastain, co-founder of Bay Football Club.

The debut of Contentstack’s EDGE platform, five months after its acquisition of Lytics, defies average integration timelines. Industry research shows that integrating software after a merger can take between 18 to 36 months, especially when consolidating platforms.

“The future of digital is here, which is why we moved so quickly to deliver on our promise to arm customers with the combined power of content and data,” said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. “If content is king, context is queen. And with our adaptive DXP, brands can adapt to their customers in real-time, in every interaction and every channel. No other platform can enable personalization at scale like this.”

In 2024, Contentstack released a groundbreaking personalization engine that combined brand-aware generative AI content creation, automation, and visual building technology. Recognizing that true hyper-personalization requires both content and real-time data, this lightning-fast integration finally addresses long-standing personalization challenges with a practical, scalable solution.

As of today, Contentstack EDGE, the only adaptive digital experience platform, now includes:

Contentstack Data & Insights: A set of real-time intelligence capabilities connecting content and customer behavior, including: Audience Insights App: Understand what content drives engagement and business outcomes, support targeted campaigns and ground personalization in data-driven insights. With visual maps, audience building, and opportunity insights, brands can learn what their audiences care most about in real time. Available at no additional cost to Contentstack customers today. Real-Time Data Activation: Deliver personalized experiences instantly with seamless access to over 200 data connectors and native integration with existing data warehouses, activated in real time as customers interact.

Campaign orchestration: Flows: The ability to activate omnichannel personalization at scale through adaptive customer journeys that guide individuals seamlessly across web, mobile, email, ads, SMS, and other channels, maximizing engagement and conversions.





“Personalization is a priority, but brands struggle to deliver. The reality is too abstract, complicated, disconnected or they’re locked into legacy tech that makes agility impossible,” said Conor Egan, SVP of Product at Contentstack. “By unifying content, data and journey orchestration into one combined platform, brands can power true personalization at scale with clarity and confidence. We’re not just committed to our vision of the future, we’re offering customers the tools that make personalization possible today.”

Contentstack also published Digital 2030: Predictions From 18 Digital Experience Experts, a report on what the future of digital will look like in 2030. The report features insights from industry experts from brands such as Icelandair, Mattel, McKesson, SparkToro and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

Read the report here .

About Contentstack

Contentstack is on a mission to deliver the world’s best digital experiences with cutting-edge content management, customer data, personalization and AI technology. Iconic brands such as Air France-KLM, ASICS, Burberry, Mattel, Mitsubishi and Walmart depend on the Contentstack EDGE platform to rise above the noise in today's crowded and competitive markets, constantly adapting to maintain their edge.

Contentstack and its employees are dedicated to the customers and communities they serve. The company is recognized for its unmatched customer care and tradition of giving back globally through the Contentstack Cares program, including proud support of Pledge 1% and Girls Who Code.

Learn more at https://www.contentstack.com .

