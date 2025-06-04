Amalgamated Bank Joins Nearly $1 Billion Aggregate Financing with Greenbacker's 674 MW Cider Solar Farm, Powering New York's Largest Solar Project to Date

NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Bank, a subsidiary of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: AMAL), today announced the successful closing of a $15 million commitment as part of a nearly $1 billion aggregate financing to support the construction and operation of Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC’s (“Greenbacker”) utility-scale 674 MWdc (megawatts of direct current) “Cider” solar farm, the largest solar project in New York State.

Cider is located on approximately 2,500 acres in Genesee County, New York, the state where both Greenbacker and Amalgamated Bank are headquartered. Greenbacker broke ground on the solar project—its largest to date—in late 2024, and commenced major construction activities at the site in spring 2025.

“The Cider project and associated financing, including the new partnership with Amalgamated Bank, underscores Greenbacker’s commitment to building a more resilient energy system in New York,” said Carl Weatherley-White, Greenbacker’s interim Chief Financial Officer. “Together we are driving forward a sustainable future that delivers affordable, homegrown, clean power and meaningful economic benefits to local communities.”

Cider’s construction is expected to support hundreds of clean energy jobs. The project is slated to enter commercial operation by the end of 2026, when it is projected to generate enough clean electricity to power over 120,000 New York homes annually.

“We are proud to partner with Greenbacker on the Cider project, a landmark achievement for renewable energy in New York,” said Sam Brown, Chief Banking Officer at Amalgamated Bank. “This project stands as a testament to our collective mission to deliver impactful, scalable clean energy solutions. Additionally, Greenbacker’s dedication to partnering with local organized labor further underscores our unwavering support for unions and our commitment to fostering strong, sustainable communities.”

Greenbacker’s portfolio has produced over 12 million megawatt - hours of clean energy and abated more than 8 million metric tons of carbon since 2016, reinforcing its commitment to energy transition investments across the country.

About Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC is a publicly reporting, non-traded limited liability sustainable infrastructure company that both acquires and manages income-producing renewable energy and other energy-related businesses, including solar and wind farms, and provides asset management services to other renewable energy investment vehicles. We seek to acquire and operate high-quality projects that sell clean power under long-term contracts to high-creditworthy counterparties such as utilities, municipalities, and corporations. We are long-term owner-operators, who strive to be good stewards of the land and responsible members of the communities in which we operate. Greenbacker conducts its asset management business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenbacker Capital Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. We believe our focus on power production and asset management creates value that we can then pass on to our shareholders—while facilitating the transition toward a clean energy future. For more information, please visit www.greenbackercapital.com .

About Amalgamated Bank:

Amalgamated Bank, the wholly owned banking subsidiary of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: AMAL), is a mission-driven New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Boston. Amalgamated Bank provides commercial and retail banking products, investment management and trust and custody services, and lending services. Since their founding in 1923, Amalgamated Bank is diligent in fulfilling their mission to be America’s socially responsible bank, empowering organizations and individuals to advance positive change. The businesses that Amalgamated Bank focus' on are generally mission aligned with our core values, including sustainable companies, clean energy, nonprofits, and B Corporations. www.amalgamatedbank.com .

Media Contacts:

Chris Larson

Media Communications

Greenbacker

646.569.9532

c.larson@greenbackercapital.com

Ayele Ajavon

Head of Communication

Amalgamated Bank

929.979.5811

Media@amalgamatedbank.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.