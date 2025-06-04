Inventus Reports Average Grade and Thickness of 3.84 gpt Gold Over 1.82 Metres from Grade Control Drilling at Its 007 North 5,000-Tonne Bulk Sample Site

TORONTO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to report drilling results from its first planned 5,000-tonnes bulk sample site on the 100%-owned Pardo Gold Project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

Highlights

Drilling at the first planned bulk sample site, 007 North, outlined approximately 5,000 tonnes and returned an average grade and thickness of 3.84 gpt gold and 1.82 metres.

Notable drill intercepts include:

12.92 gpt gold over 1.49 metres 9.76 gpt gold over 1.76 metres 6.85 gpt gold over 2.41 metres 5.19 gpt gold over 2.28 metres 6.69 gpt gold over 1.60 metres 5.31 gpt gold over 1.89 metres



The first stage of drilling to define approximately 15,000 tonnes is complete and results from Trench 1, the second bulk sample site of approximately 10,000 tonnes, are pending and expected soon.



The grade control drilling program for the first of two bulk sample sites is now completed (Figure 1), and assays for the first site, 007 North, are reported in Table 1. The initial grade control drilling program commenced on May 5th to define approximately 15,000 tonnes of a planned 45,000-tonne bulk sample program. A total of 68 holes for 623 metres were completed on May 23rd. Of those holes, 33 were completed at the 007 North site outlining approximately 5,000 tonnes of material. The recent drilling, along with previously drilled holes in 2018 and 2024 within the planned pit area returned an average grade and thickness of 3.84 gpt gold and 1.82 metres (Table 2 and Figure 2). Assay results have exceeded our 3 gpt assumption for the first bulk sample site and have provided confidence to move forward with the next stage.

An additional 35 holes were completed at the Trench 1 site (Figure 1) with assays pending and expected soon.

Wesley Whymark, President and Head of Exploration comments: “We are very pleased with the strong assay results from our first bulk sample site at 007 North. The average grade and thickness have exceeded our expectations and surpassed our initial 3 g/t gold assumption, reinforcing the high-grade, near-surface potential of the Pardo Project. These results give us the confidence to advance to the next phase of the program, which includes finalizing a milling agreement, initiating extraction of the first 5,000 tonnes, commencing Phase 2 resource drilling and additional grade control drilling to define the remaining 30,000 tonnes of the bulk sample program.”

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 203 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Inventus’ President and Head of Exploration, Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Technical Information

Drill core samples collected by Inventus and described in this news release were subject to a variety of QA/QC protocols. PQ Size drill core was placed in core boxes by the contracted drill crew and then transported by Inventus personnel to a secure processing facility in Sudbury, Ontario. The core was then reviewed with core metreage blocks checked to verify core integrity, recovery and geologically logged with samples marked. Whole core samples were then photographed and inserted into a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. Certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of no less than 10%. Samples were then transported in secure sealed bags with security tags for preparation by Agat Labs in Thunder Bay, Ontario. All samples reported were crushed in their entirety to 80% passing 2 mm. A subsample comprising 2 kg was riffle split and pulverized to 80% 75 microns (-200 mesh) and one 300- to 500-g subsample was riffle split into a jar. The Jar was then shipped to Paragon Geochemical in Nevada, USA for gold analysis by PhotonAssay. Both Agat Labs and Paragon Geochemical are ISO 17025:2017 accredited geochemical testing laboratories.

Table 1. 007 North Grade Control Drilling Assay Highlights.

Drill Hole From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval1

(metres) Gold Grade

(gpt) Within Pit 007-25-01 2.60 4.85 2.25 0.61 No 007-25-02 2.48 3.75 1.27 1.74 No 007-25-03 2.60 4.58 1.98 4.33 Yes

Including 4.10 4.58 0.48 7.42 007-25-04 4.78 6.67 1.89 5.31 Yes

Including 5.24 5.74 0.50 18.57 007-25-05 2.00 3.93 1.93 2.31 Yes

Including 3.15 3.50 0.35 6.43 007-25-06 4.90 6.66 1.76 9.76 Yes

Including 5.40 5.90 0.50 32.20 007-25-07 3.30 5.00 1.70 0.86 Yes 007-25-08 3.72 6.00 2.28 5.19 Yes

Including 3.72 4.23 0.51 19.85 007-25-09 4.50 5.85 1.35 4.22 Yes

Including 5.00 5.40 0.40 12.84 007-25-10 6.00 7.60 1.60 6.69 Yes

Including 6.00 6.50 0.50 12.21 007-25-11 8.33 9.70 1.37 0.59 No 007-25-12 7.90 9.40 1.50 1.08 Yes 007-25-13 3.00 5.41 2.41 6.85 Yes

Including 3.54 4.04 0.50 24.44 007-25-14 3.87 5.80 1.93 1.28 Yes 007-25-15 7.50 9.17 1.67 2.80 Yes

Including 7.50 7.90 0.40 7.43 007-25-16 5.75 7.01 1.26 3.55 Yes 007-25-17 7.60 9.09 1.49 12.92 Yes

Including 7.60 8.10 0.50 31.16 007-25-18 7.70 9.50 1.80 2.87 Yes

Including 8.60 9.00 0.40 8.88 007-25-19 5.90 7.85 1.95 1.87 Yes 007-25-20 6.35 8.12 1.77 4.30 Yes

Including 7.30 7.68 0.38 6.85 007-25-21 6.00 8.14 2.14 2.05 Yes 007-25-22 6.98 8.56 1.58 2.40 No 007-25-23 6.80 8.17 1.37 1.71 No 007-25-24 6.97 8.53 1.56 2.85 No

Including 8.17 8.53 0.36 6.52 007-25-25 4.29 6.26 1.97 1.36 No 007-25-26 2.69 4.80 2.11 1.48 No 007-25-27 Assays Pending No 007-25-28 Assays Pending No 007-25-29 Assays Pending No 007-25-30 Incomplete Hole No 007-25-31 Incomplete Hole No 007-25-34 Assays Pending No 007-25-35 Assays Pending No

1Interval width is approximate true thickness. Mineralization has a flat to 5-degree dip and all holes were drilled vertically with an inclination of -90 degrees.

Table 2. Pit-Constrained 007 North Grade Control Drilling Assays.

Drill Hole Drill Hole

Year Interval1

(metres) Gold Grade

(gpt) 007-18-22 2018 2.07 2.25 007-18-30 2018 1.27 0.99 007-18-31 2018 2.25 7.90 007-18-32 2018 1.84 4.14 007-18-33 2018 1.58 1.98 PD-24-26 2024 2.40 0.72 PD-24-31 2024 1.66 1.60 007-25-03 2025 1.98 4.33 007-25-04 2025 1.89 5.31 007-25-05 2025 1.93 2.31 007-25-06 2025 1.76 9.76 007-25-07 2025 1.70 0.86 007-25-08 2025 2.28 5.19 007-25-09 2025 1.35 4.22 007-25-10 2025 1.60 6.62 007-25-12 2025 1.50 1.08 007-25-13 2025 2.41 6.85 007-25-14 2025 1.93 1.28 007-25-15 2025 1.67 2.80 007-25-16 2025 1.26 3.55 007-25-17 2025 1.49 12.92 007-25-18 2025 1.80 2.87 007-25-19 2025 1.95 1.87 007-25-20 2025 1.77 2.43 007-25-21 2025 2.14 2.05 Average 1.82 3.84

1Interval width is approximate true thickness. Mineralization has a flat to 5-degree dip and all holes were drilled vertically with an inclination of -90 degrees.

Table 2. Details of grade control drill hole locations reported in this press release.

Drill Hole Inclination

(Degrees) Length

(metres) Easting

(UTM) Northing

(UTM) 007-25-01 -90 4.10 556187 5182982 007-25-02 -90 4.00 556185 5182991 007-25-03 -90 6.50 556176 5182992 007-25-04 -90 9.50 556169 5182993 007-25-05 -90 5.75 556162 5182993 007-25-06 -90 11.00 556169 5182999 007-25-07 -90 9.50 556182 5182997 007-25-08 -90 9.50 556179 5183002 007-25-09 -90 11.00 556171 5183002 007-25-10 -90 10.50 556166 5183007 007-25-11 -90 12.50 556156 5183002 007-25-12 -90 10.50 556161 5183012 007-25-13 -90 11.00 556176 5183011 007-25-14 -90 11.00 556185 5183018 007-25-15 -90 12.50 556186 5183022 007-25-16 -90 11.00 556170 5183019 007-25-17 -90 10.50 556163 5183019 007-25-18 -90 11.00 556164 5183027 007-25-19 -90 10.50 556169 5183028 007-25-20 -90 11.00 556179 5183032 007-25-21 -90 11.00 556178 5183026 007-25-22 -90 11.00 556193 5183018 007-25-23 -90 11.00 556193 5183011 007-25-24 -90 11.00 556191 5183007 007-25-25 -90 8.50 556191 5182996 007-25-26 -90 9.00 556189 5182987 007-25-27 -90 8.00 556191 5182976 007-25-28 -90 8.00 556195 5182970 007-25-29 -90 12.50 556154 5183022 007-25-30 -90 12.50 556156 5183029 007-25-31 -90 12.35 556159 5183035 007-25-34 -90 11.00 556196 5183001 007-25-35 -90 11.00 556199 5183015









Figure 1. Plan map illustrating the location of the 007 North and Trench 1 Bulk Sample Sites with Lidar background.





Figure 2. Plan map illustrating the gold grade (gpt Au) and Thickness (metres) within the approximate pit boundary and the 007 North Bulk Sample Site with Lidar background.

