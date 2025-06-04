Kraken Robotics Appoints Defense Industry Veteran and Former RTX and Boeing Executive Kristin Robertson to Board of Directors

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (“Kraken” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) announces that Kristin Robertson has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. Robertson, formerly of Boeing and RTX Corporation, is a highly experienced executive with more than 30 years of managing complex portfolios at top U.S. defense companies. She is currently President and owner of KBR Insights, a Virginia-based strategic consulting firm focused on operational excellence, strategy, and growth in the aerospace and defense sector.

Robertson has extensive knowledge of disruptive technology, digital practices, and methodologies applied across the lifecycle of defense, space, intelligence, and commercial organizations. She led RTX Corporation’s (formerly Raytheon) space business as President of Space and C2 Systems from 2022 – 2023, providing cutting edge integrated space solutions for defense, intelligence, and commercial customers globally. Before that, she spent 28 years at Boeing in multiple senior leadership positions across military aircraft and autonomous systems programs. As Vice President and Manager of Autonomous Systems, Robertson led a portfolio of seabed projects including Orca extra-large unmanned undersea vehicle (XLUUV) for the U.S. Navy and served as Board Chairman for five Boeing subsidiaries, including Liquid Robotics.

Prior to Boeing, Kristin was employed by the U.S. Navy as a civilian electronics engineer at the Naval Aviation Depot in San Diego, California. She received her bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of California San Diego and her master's degree in international business from Saint Louis University.

“I am honored to join the board of Kraken Robotics, a company at the forefront of ocean technology and innovation,” said Ms. Robertson. “With its cutting-edge subsea imaging, battery and robotics solutions, Kraken is transforming how we explore and understand the deep sea. I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and global impact.”

“We are pleased to welcome Kristen to Kraken’s Board of Directors,” said Greg Reid, President and CEO of Kraken Robotics. “Her wealth of experience in the U.S. defense industry leading top contractors will be invaluable for Kraken as we move to the next stage of company growth.”

Kraken also announced that its Board of Directors has approved the issuance of 3,425,000 stock options to certain employees and directors. These options have a seven-year term, with vesting in four equal instalments on the annual anniversaries of the initial date of grant. The exercise price on the options is $2.42.





Figure 1: Kristin Robertson has joined Kraken Robotics' Board of Directors

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar, sub-bottom imaging, and LiDAR systems offer best-in-class resolution, providing critical insights into ocean safety, infrastructure, and geology. Our revolutionary pressure tolerant batteries deliver high energy density power for UUVs and subsea energy storage.

Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada with offices in North America, South America, and Europe, supporting clients in more than 30 countries worldwide.

Kristin Robertson has joined Kraken Robotics' Board of Directors

