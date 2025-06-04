Compyl Closes $12 Million in Series A Funding

Following Triple-digit Growth, New Investment Led by Venture Guides Will Boost Go-To-Market Expansion and AI-guided GRC Innovation

NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compyl , the unified Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) platform that turns complexity into data-driven insights and AI-guided action, announced today that it has closed $12 million in Series A financing. This investment immediately addresses the growing demand for Compyl’s unified solution that captures and contextualizes customer data in real-time to proactively manage risk, streamline workflows, and maintain continuous compliance. The round was led by Venture Guides , an early-stage infrastructure software venture capital firm, with participation from existing investors Contour Venture Partners, Armory Square Ventures, nvp capital, Alpine Meridian Ventures, Brooklyn Bridge Ventures, and Zelkova Ventures.

According to ISACA , 57% of security professionals report that their teams are understaffed, and 41% cite time commitment as the primary challenge in conducting annual cyber risk assessments. Compyl sets a new standard for GRC by uncovering hidden risks and gaps lurking in disconnected data, delivering real-time contextual insights, automating security benchmark checks, and continuously monitoring risk and compliance to automate its customers’ GRC initiatives and shift to a proactive, strategic approach to GRC while reducing time and cost.

Founded in 2020 and led by seasoned global security experts and former Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), Compyl has experienced rapid expansion, doubling its customer base in each of the last two years and achieving triple-digit year-over-year ARR growth. The new funding will further accelerate Compyl’s go-to-market initiatives, expand its team across key departments and further enhance the platform’s AI-supported GRC innovation. Venture Guides Partner, Anton Simunovic, will join Compyl’s board of directors. Other investors on the board include Contour Venture Partners and Armory Square Ventures .

“Compyl’s approach reflects the future of Digital Risk & Digital Resilience—unifying enterprise data, automating best practices, and delivering early, contextual insights. It enables organizations to move beyond rigid, reactive processes and deliver more agile and efficient Digital Trust programs,” says Michael Rasmussen, GRC Analyst & Pundit, GRC 20/20 Research.

Unlike many GRC solutions that are either rigid and inflexible, or require costly development resources, Compyl’s modular architecture is flexible and agile, providing configurable workflows and real-time dashboards without the need for custom IT development or manual workarounds. Compyl helps customers achieve value quickly and enables organizations to quickly adapt rapidly as their needs evolve and GRC programs mature.

“With a career spanning the security and risk space, I’ve had the opportunity to work with a wide variety of GRC tools. I am an early adopter of the Compyl platform because I recognize how truly unique its offering is,” says John Rostern, VP of Cybersecurity, CBIZ.

“Mid-market enterprises grapple with rising regulations, auditor scrutiny, data growth, cross-functional coordination, and expanding vendor networks—all escalating compliance and security risks,” said Anton Simunovic of Venture Guides. “Customers love how Compyl uniquely ingests and correlates all relevant data, automating workflows to save time and proactively mitigate risks. We're excited to support Compyl's growth."

Compyl allows GRC teams to maintain compliance, address critical vulnerabilities, and stay ahead of cyber threats, providing GRC and security teams with the actionable, real-time, and automated insights they need, while reducing manual effort and delivering more peace of mind.

About Compyl

Compyl turns GRC complexity into data-driven insights and AI-guided action to reduce risk, ensure compliance, and drive growth. By unifying and contextualizing enterprise data in real time and providing unmatched flexibility to adapt to your business processes, Compyl enables compliance and security teams to proactively manage risk, streamline workflows, and maintain continuous compliance to protect and grow revenue. Since 2020, Compyl has delivered a comprehensive GRC platform that helps organizations reduce risk and achieve better business outcomes. To learn more, visit Compyl .

Media Contacts

Jennifer Spoerri, Account Director

Gallagher PR

jennifer@gallagherpr.com

(415) 577-0171

Dan Tangney

Director of Marketing

Compyl

dan@compyl.com

(845) 325-9851

About Ventures Guides

Venture Guides is an early-stage infrastructure software investment firm with a unique team-based approach that has resulted in more than 80% of portfolio companies generating positive returns.

The Venture Guides team has been recognized on the Forbes’ Midas List of the World’s Top Investors and the Inc 5000 fastest growing private companies 6 times each. During this time, as operators and investors, the team has built or invested in such durable companies as Dynatrace, DocuSign, LinkedIn, Rapid7, SolarWinds, Sysdig, Turbonomic, Archer Technologies, and many others.

Venture Guides’ deep domain expertise, operating experience, and ecosystem relationships provide a significant advantage for founders building their companies. Venture Guides’ concentrated portfolio strategy ensures all entrepreneurs receive the right guidance at the right time to enhance and accelerate their growth.

About Contour Venture Partners

Contour Venture Partners, founded in 2005, is a New York City based seed stage venture capital firm. Contour invests in seed stage companies that provide innovative software solutions into the enterprise SaaS, vertical B2B SaaS and financial services sectors, with a focus on New York City. Contour partners with passionate entrepreneurs and management teams to build great businesses that seek to ultimately transform their industries. Portfolio companies include Compyl, Datadog, Degreed, Felix Pago, LeagueApps, Movable Ink, Octane, Narmi, OnDeck, OnRamp, Pendo, ShopKeep, Simplifi, Slice, SmartAsset, Syndio, SwapDrive, Ticketfly, YellowJacket, and many other leading companies. For more information about Contour Venture Partners visit: www.contourventures.com.

About Armory Square Ventures

Armory Square Ventures (ASV) leads Seed and Series A rounds in B2B SaaS, marketplace, and vertical AI companies. We invest in emerging markets across the Northeast and Midwest, catalyzing growth in both established and burgeoning tech hubs. ASV’s investors and advisors play an active role recruiting talent, customers, and follow-on capital to help our companies scale. Our firm was an early backer of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) , BentoBox (acquired by Fiserv) , and numerous other high-growth B2B software companies.

nvp capital

nvp capital is a seed-stage venture firm specializing in vertical AI software. We take a thesis-driven approach to backing founders building AI-driven companies that transform industries. We lead and co-lead rounds, bringing both capital and a deep corporate network to help startups scale. Our 35+ corporate LP partners, including Fortune 500 leadership, gives us a unique edge in spotting market shifts early and helping our founders collect feedback on enterprise adoption as they work toward product market fit.

