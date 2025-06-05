Milieu Insight Appoints Industry Veteran Huw Griffiths as Strategic Advisor to Accelerate U.S. Expansion

About

Milieu Insight is a global market research and data analytics company, headquartered in Singapore, dedicated to helping brands and businesses build consumer engagement ecosystems that deliver agile and actionable business insights. The company has garnered accolades such as Campaign Asia's Tech MVP and Market Research Agency of the Year (GOLD) and is renowned for its award-winning research expertise. At the core of its offerings is its powerful survey and data analytics software platform, Canvas, which provides intuitive tools for survey design and distribution, data analysis, visualisation, and reporting business insights across various topics and sectors - This empowers businesses to make informed, impactful decisions and develop effective strategies.

