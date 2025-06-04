DataParser adds support for Cloud9

Symphony’s Cloud9 can now be collected and archived using DataParser. The new Cloud9 DataParser captures recordings, transcripts and call data.

NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17a-4’s DataParser, the leading connector for bringing third-party data into archives and eDiscovery systems, has added support for the collection of Symphony’s Cloud9 product. Cloud9 is the leading cloud-native trader voice system connecting traders, brokers and front office. The new module of DataParser to support Cloud9 collects call recordings, transcripts and metadata for easy compliance review of each interaction.

DataParser is continuously adding new supported data sources so end users can take advantage of emerging technologies. Clients can request roadmap additions like the collection of Cloud9 and feature enhancements for any upcoming versions. Bringing Cloud9 recording files into an organization’s Azure or AWS or sending transcripts into SharePoint, Purview or an eDiscovery system allows Compliance teams to manage Cloud9 data with existing policies and procedures.

“Financial firms need a way to keep these call recording files in a compliant, accessible and easily reviewable format. That’s the goal of DataParser.” said Tom Sinistore, VP of Sales at 17a-4.

Typically used for Security and Compliance requirements, DataParser is designed for a verifiable chain of custody and regulatory compliance. Archiving data for SEC / FINRA rules, HR, remote work, IP, legal or corporate policies are all common use cases. Financial firms, Government agencies, Education, Energy and Healthcare organizations all use DataParser.

DataParser supports delivery to any archive or storage platform including Microsoft 365 Purview, Google Vault, Proofpoint, Mimecast, EV, MessageWatcher, AWS, Azure Blob and others. Collected data types include chats, texts, images, meetings, documents, data feeds and collaboration activities. DataParser offers modules for CSV exports, SQL databases and Mailbox Relay processes to further streamline data collection and reporting.

Free trials are available for testing Cloud9 DataParser on-premise or in DataParser Cloud. 17a-4’s Hybrid Suite bundles key services for our Enterprise clients. For more information visit 17a-4.com.

About 17a-4:

17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4’s expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Fully Paid Stock Lending 3rd Party Collateral Administration services, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.

DataParser is 17a-4’s leading connector solution for messaging compliance, deployed globally managing millions of messages a day for enterprise communication systems. eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. PostLog is 17a-4’s service to capture Twitter and YouTube data into any archive.

17a-4, LLC is based in New York.

All products and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Contact Info:

Sales@17a-4.com

212-949-1724

