Anti-Static Fibre Market to Reach USD 640.2 Million by 2035, Driven by Rising ESD Protection Needs in Key Industries

USA anti-static fibres market to grow at 6.2% CAGR, driven by expanding electronics manufacturing and cleanroom use in semiconductor and healthcare sectors.

The anti-static fibres market is set for strong growth, driven by rising safety regulations, expanding applications in textiles and healthcare, and innovations in sustainable, high-performance fibres.” — Nikhil Kaitwade

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global anti-static fibre market is projected to grow from approximately USD 382.6 million in 2025 to USD 640.2 million by 2035, reflecting a steady CAGR of 5.8%. This growth is driven by increasing demand across industries such as electronics, automotive, and healthcare, where controlling static electricity is critical for safety and product performance. Advances in fibre technology and rising awareness about electrostatic discharge prevention are further fueling market expansion worldwide.Request Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-437 Rising Industrial Safety Standards Spur Market GrowthOne of the primary growth catalysts for the anti-static fibres market is the increasing emphasis on industrial safety and compliance. Static electricity buildup can cause significant damage in sensitive environments, leading to fires, explosions, or product failures. As governments and regulatory bodies impose more stringent standards for workplaces and products, manufacturers are compelled to integrate anti-static fibres into their materials to ensure safety and reliability.Industries such as electronics manufacturing, semiconductor fabrication, and cleanrooms have stringent requirements for static control to protect delicate components. Anti-static fibres, integrated into clothing, workwear, and upholstery, provide a simple and effective means to reduce the risk of electrostatic discharge (ESD) in these environments.Expanding Applications in Textiles and ApparelThe textile industry is witnessing growing demand for anti-static fibres, especially in workwear, uniforms, and protective clothing. Professionals working in electronics plants, oil and gas, chemical plants, and other static-sensitive environments rely heavily on anti-static fabrics to mitigate hazards associated with static discharge.Moreover, the rise of smart textiles and wearable electronics is boosting the need for functional fabrics that not only control static but also offer durability, comfort, and flexibility. Anti-static fibres are being innovatively combined with other technical fibres to create hybrid fabrics that meet diverse performance requirements.The fashion and apparel sector is also exploring anti-static fibre incorporation to improve wearer comfort by preventing static cling, particularly in colder climates where static buildup is more pronounced.Gain Expert Insights – Access the Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/anti-static-fibres-market Healthcare Sector Drives Demand with Enhanced Hygiene and Safety NeedsHealthcare facilities, including hospitals and clinics, are increasingly adopting anti-static fibre textiles in patient gowns, bedding, and staff uniforms. The goal is to reduce static buildup which can attract dust and microbes, thereby maintaining hygiene standards. Additionally, controlling static discharge is critical to protect sensitive medical devices and ensure patient safety during surgical and diagnostic procedures.With rising health awareness and expanding healthcare infrastructure globally, the healthcare segment represents a growing consumer base for anti-static fibre products.Regional InsightsThe anti-static fibres market exhibits dynamic regional growth patterns driven by industrialization, regulatory frameworks, and consumer awareness.North America and Europe: These mature markets are characterized by high safety standards, advanced manufacturing industries, and strong demand from healthcare and electronics sectors. Innovation and stringent regulations continue to drive the adoption of anti-static fibres.Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing region, propelled by rapid industrialization, expanding electronics manufacturing hubs, and rising healthcare infrastructure investments. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are key contributors to market growth.Rest of the World: Regions such as Latin America and the Middle East are gradually increasing their adoption of anti-static fibre products as industrial activities expand and regulatory oversight improves.Top Players in the Anti-Static Fibres Market• Teijin Limited• Toray Industries Inc.• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.• Kolon Industries• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation• Toyobo Co., Ltd.• SGL Carbon SE• BASF SE• Hyosung CorporationTextiles, Fabrics, Yarn & Fibres Industry Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/textiles-fabrics-yarn-and-fibres Key SegmentationBy Product Type:• Polyester• Acrylic• Metaramide• Polyamide• PolypropyleneBy Application:• Anti-Static Fibres for the Packaging Industry• Anti-Static Fibres for the Clothing Industry• Anti-Static Fibres for the Electronics IndustryBy Region:• North America• Latin America• Western Europe• Eastern Europe• APE• Japan• Middle East & AfricaHave a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & MaterialsAcrylic Fibre Market Size: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/acrylic-fibre-market Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polymer-coated-fabrics-market Agricultural Fabrics Market Outlook: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/agricultural-fabrics-market Fabric Filter System Market Forecast: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fabric-filter-system-market Polyimide Fibers Market Sales: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polyimide-fibers-market About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. 