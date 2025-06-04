Oats Market to Reach USD 18.78 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Health Trends and Product Innovation | FMI

Oats Market

Growing awareness of nutritional benefits and the popularity of plant-based foods are fueling expansion in the global oats market.

Oats are no longer just a breakfast staple—they’re powering a global shift toward wholesome, plant-based nutrition, driving innovation across food, beauty, and wellness markets.” — Nandini Roy Chaudhari

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global oats market is poised for consistent growth, with its valuation expected to rise from approximately USD 9.81 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 18.78 billion by 2035, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% over the forecast period. This expansion reflects growing consumer interest in nutrient-dense, versatile, and convenient food products. As health and wellness continue to shape food choices, oats—rich in dietary fiber, plant-based protein, and essential micronutrients—are emerging as a dietary staple globally.Oats are widely recognized for their health benefits and adaptability in culinary applications. Consumers increasingly favor oats not only for their heart-health and weight management properties but also for their convenience. From traditional oatmeal to oat milk , snack bars, and baked goods, the range of oat-based products is expanding rapidly. Food and beverage companies are investing heavily in innovation, launching unique flavors, ready-to-eat variants, and even oat-derived beauty and personal care products to tap into broader markets. These innovations are enhancing consumer engagement and strengthening oats’ position in the global health food landscape.Start Your Market Research Journey – Request a Free Sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7395 Functional Food Ingredients Driving Demand for OatsThe oats market is benefitting from the expanding applications of oats as functional food ingredients. Oats are no longer limited to traditional consumption as porridge or oatmeal. They are now being incorporated into gluten-free oat-based snacks, smoothies, protein bars, granola mixes, and even infant nutrition formulations.The surge in high-fiber diet market trends is also playing a crucial role in elevating oats to superfood status. With increasing rates of lifestyle-related ailments such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity, consumers are seeking out natural remedies — oats provide a scientifically supported solution. Their beta-glucan fiber is known to lower cholesterol levels and regulate blood sugar, making them a staple in healthy snacking alternatives.Key Oats Market Trends HighlightedThe shift toward clean-label nutrition and sustainable sourcing practices is one of the standout trends in the oats industry. Consumers are becoming more selective about the ingredients in their food, prioritizing transparency and minimal processing. This has led to an upsurge in the production and sales of organic oats, steel-cut oats, and instant oats, particularly among younger demographics.The growing popularity of oats as a plant-based protein alternative has further widened the consumer base. Fitness enthusiasts, vegans, and lactose-intolerant individuals are increasingly turning to oat milk and other oat-based beverages as dairy substitutes. Additionally, oats are being utilized in meat substitute formulations, highlighting their versatility in plant-based food trends.The global oats market is witnessing a significant transformation, fueled by rising health consciousness, growing demand for plant-based food trends, and increasing popularity of whole grain cereals. Consumers across regions are shifting their preferences toward organic breakfast products and healthy snacking alternatives, driving innovation and expansion in the oats industry.Elevate Your Business Decisions – Purchase the Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/oats-market Country-wise Analysis of Oats Market• United States:The U.S. is a mature market with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2035, driven by rising demand for oat milk, breakfast cereals, and functional snacks.• Germany:With a slower growth rate of 1.4%, the German market is seeing steady demand for organic and gluten-free oat products, particularly in urban health-conscious populations.• United Kingdom:The U.K. is expected to grow at 2.6% CAGR, supported by an increasing shift towards plant-based diets and sustainable food options.• Canada:Canada is projected to witness robust growth at 7.2% CAGR, fueled by rising exports, government support for oat farming, and innovation in oat-based product lines.• France:France’s oats market is expected to grow at 3.6%, as oat consumption rises among health-conscious consumers and vegan communities.Competitive AnalysisThe global oats market is moderately consolidated, with several key players driving innovation and global expansion. These companies are investing in R&D, sustainability practices, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position. Brands are launching value-added oat products, including protein-fortified variants, organic oats, and plant-based beverages to meet evolving consumer needs.Key Players influencing the Oats Market are Quaker Oats Company, General Mills, Kellogg Company, Nature's Path Foods, Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Post Holdings, Weetabix Limited, Grain Millers, Inc., The Jordans & Ryvita Company, Nature's Best Ltd.Explore Convenience Food Industry Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/convinience-food Global Oats Market SegmentationBy Product Type:• Oat Groats• Whole Oats• Steel Cut Oats• Rolled Oats• Oats FlourBy End Use:• Breakfast Cereals• Bakery Products• Snacks & Savories• OthersBy Distribution Channel:• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets• Convenience Stores• Online Retail• OthersBy Region:• North America• Latin America• Western Europe• Eastern Europe• Asia Pacific (APAC)• Middle East & Africa (MEA)• JapanExplore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:Organic Oats Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/organic-oats-market Gluten-Free Oats Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/gluten-free-oats-market Tortilla Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/tortilla-market About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. 