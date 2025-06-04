Egypt and Saudi Arabia are the easiest countries for doing business in the Middle East, says GBCI 2025

LONDON, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Middle East is positioned as a mid-complexity region for doing business in the Global Business Complexity Index (GBCI) recently launched by TMF Group.

The report ranks 79 jurisdictions, accounting for 94% of the world's GDP, based on their business complexity, with 1 being the most complex and 79 the least complex. Within the Middle East, Egypt is ranked 37th globally, followed closely by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at 38th, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at 39th and Qatar at 44th.

Egypt has decreased in complexity from last year’s position of 28th, mainly due to several strategic efforts and developments. For example, the country’s adoption of diverse logistic solutions and strengthening of trade corridors has played a pivotal role in mitigating economic pressures and geopolitical risks. The establishment of integrated logistics corridors and free zones, coupled with incentives like simplified customs procedures, has also enhanced accessibility for foreign businesses.

Saudi Arabia has also improved its position, ranking 38th this year (one point less complex than last year), with resilience amid geopolitical disruptions and Vision 2030 initiatives being highlighted as key drivers of the ease of complexity. The country’s strategy to diversify its economy beyond oil dependency continues at the forefront, as the Kingdom invests in trade infrastructure and regulatory frameworks, enhancing supply chain resilience. In addition, under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is striving to reduce its vulnerability to geopolitical threats. Parallelly, investments in infrastructure aim to establish the Kingdom as a global logistics hub.

The UAE, ranking 39th this year, continues to position itself as a resilient hub amid global geopolitical disruptions. Strict regulations in place aim to ensure operations are compliant and secure, and contribute to the UAE being seen as a ‘safe haven’ for a diverse range of sectors. These regulations help mitigate risks and provide stability for businesses, fostering confidence among investors and enterprises. With multiple entry points and robust infrastructure, the UAE offers reliable trade corridors.

With a slight increase in its complexity, Qatar is ranked 44th (last year, it ranked 48th). The geopolitical landscape remains volatile, with Qatar being involved in multiple peace talks, which underscores regional unpredictability and contributes to the heightened sense of uncertainty in the business environment. Additionally, the labour market faces challenges such as increased staff turnover and wage inflation, impacting cost efficiency.

Achin Malik, TMF Group’s Middle East, India and Africa Market Head, commented:

“Complexity is no longer the biggest challenge for business worldwide: uncertainty is. At a time of great instability in global trade and rising geopolitical tensions, the Middle East is increasingly strengthening its trade corridors — and exploring new ones. This positions countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar as resilient hubs for businesses amid geopolitical and natural disruptions, in a context of increased unpredictability.”

Global top and bottom ten (1= most complex, 79= least complex) 1. Greece 79. Cayman Islands 2. France 78. Denmark 3. Mexico 77. New Zealand 4. Turkey 76. Hong Kong, SAR 5. Colombia 75. Jersey 6. Brazil 74. Netherlands 7. Italy 73. Jamaica 8. Bolivia 72. British Virgin Islands 9. Kazakhstan 71. Curaçao 10. China 70. Czech Republic

