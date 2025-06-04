Poly Butylene Succinate Market to Reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2035, Growing at a 11.6% CAGR Driven by Biodegradable Demand

Poly butylene Succinate Market

North America will remain a key contributor to the global PBS market, driven by more specialty polymer manufacturers and advanced production technologies.

The Poly Butylene Succinate market is set for strong growth, driven by rising demand for sustainable, biodegradable plastics across packaging, agriculture, and textile industries globally.” — Nikhil Kaitwade

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global poly butylene succinate (PBS) market is projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2025 to USD 8.4 billion by 2035, registering a robust CAGR of 11.6%. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for biodegradable polymers across key sectors such as packaging, agriculture, and textiles. Heightened environmental concerns and global sustainability initiatives are accelerating the shift towards eco-friendly materials like PBS, making it a preferred choice for industries aiming to reduce plastic waste and carbon footprints.Poly Butylene Succinate, a biodegradable aliphatic polyester derived from renewable resources, is gaining traction as a key substitute for conventional plastics. Its unique properties, including biodegradability, compostability, excellent thermal stability, and mechanical strength, make it highly desirable across a broad range of applications. The material is emerging as an essential solution in combating the global plastic pollution crisis and supporting the circular economy.Stay Ahead of Industry Trends – Get Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-516 Market Dynamics and Growth DriversThe PBS market growth is fueled primarily by growing awareness and adoption of biodegradable polymers in diverse end-use sectors such as packaging, agriculture, textiles, automotive, and consumer goods. The packaging segment is witnessing rapid uptake of PBS due to increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. With governments worldwide implementing bans and restrictions on single-use plastics, manufacturers are shifting to PBS to produce compostable bags, food containers, and films.Agriculture is another prominent sector leveraging PBS for mulch films and controlled-release fertilizers that degrade naturally in the soil, reducing environmental impact and improving crop yield. Moreover, the textile industry is integrating PBS fibers into eco-friendly fabrics and non-woven materials, addressing the rising consumer preference for sustainable fashion.Technological advancements in PBS synthesis and processing are further accelerating market expansion. Innovations aimed at improving PBS production efficiency and reducing costs are making it a viable option for large-scale commercial applications. Enhanced blending techniques with other biopolymers and additives are also improving PBS’s functional properties, broadening its usability.Dive Deep into the Full Report for a Complete Analysis! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polybutylene-succinate-market Regional OutlookNorth America and Europe are leading regions in PBS adoption due to stringent environmental regulations, growing sustainability initiatives, and strong consumer demand for green products. In these regions, several government programs and subsidies promote bioplastic development and usage, creating a favorable market environment. Moreover, manufacturers in these markets are actively investing in R&D to develop high-performance PBS-based materials that cater to specific industry needs.Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the PBS market, driven by increasing industrialization, expanding packaging and agricultural sectors, and rising environmental awareness in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region’s large population base and increasing government efforts to reduce plastic waste provide significant opportunities for PBS manufacturers.Emerging economies are also adopting PBS in consumer goods and packaging to comply with international sustainability standards and meet the demand for eco-friendly alternatives. Investments in biopolymer production infrastructure in Asia-Pacific are expected to further boost the market growth.Poly butylene Succinate Market Leading Players• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation• Anhui Sealong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.• Showa Denko K.K.• BASF SE• NaturePlast• Kingfa Sci. & Tech Co., Ltd.• FKuR Kunststoff GmbH• Reverdia• NatureWorks LLC• Novamont S.p.A.Navigating the Polymers and Plastics Sector: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/polymers-and-plastics Poly butylene Succinate Market SegmentationBy Product Type:• Bio-Based• Petro-BasedBy Processing Method:• Injection Moulding• Extrusion• Blow Molding• Film CastingBy End-use Industry:• Packaging Industry• Agriculture• Medical• Textile• OthersBy Region:• North America• Latin America• Western Europe• Eastern Europe• East Asia• South Asia and Pacific• Middle East and AfricaHave a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & MaterialsEthylene Copolymers Market Size: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ethylene-copolymers-market Perfluoropolyether (PFPE) Market Trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/perfluoropolyether-market Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market Value: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/synthetic-polyisoprene-rubber-market Polyether Modified Polysiloxane Market Sales: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polyether-modified-polysiloxane-market Polycarbonate Resins Market Growth: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polycarbonate-resins-market About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. 