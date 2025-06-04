Swap, Sparkle, Slay: PRISM Returns to Anthem Row for DC’s Ultimate Pride Fashion Experience with Global Fashion Exchange

Model Tonya Broughton at the Prism at Anthem Row Catwalk Show

Experience fashion, sustainability, and Pride at PRISM—featuring swaps, drag, 35+ brands, and a Swarovski-studded Sparkle Up Studio.

Pride is about visibility, power, and joy—and fashion is how we tell the world who we are. PRISM is about reclaiming our style, our stories, and our space—while doing it sustainably and fabulously.” — Patrick Duffy, Founder, Global Fashion Exchange

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WorldPride comes alive in downtown Washington, DC this weekend as PRISM at Anthem Row returns for its second round of programming, presented by Global Fashion Exchange (GFX) in partnership with DowntownDC BID , DLSBD, and Capital Pride.Taking place June 7–8 at Anthem Row, PRISM is an electrifying celebration of circular fashion, queer joy, and creative community. Hosted by celebrity and comedian Danny Franzese (of Mean Girls, Looking, and RuPaul’s Drag Race fame), the weekend invites all to experience fashion with purpose and Pride with power.Following a wildly successful first weekend, this final installment features a massive clothing swap , live performances, a curated fashion marketplace, and hands-on customization experiences designed to engage, inspire, and uplift.Swap ‘Til You Drop:On Sunday, June 8 from 2PM–8PM, join the region’s largest sustainable style movement at the Swap Shop, produced in collaboration with @swapdc. Shoppers can bring up to 10 gently-used items to trade in for fresh fashion finds—and early item drop-offs on Saturday, June 7 (2PM–8PM) mean faster entry and first pick.Sparkle Up Studio:New this year, the Sparkle Up Studio offers guests the chance to personalize clothing with a rainbow of Swarovski crystals and rhinestones—for free! A highlight of the swap zone, this hands-on workshop empowers participants to reimagine their wardrobe with bold creativity and pride.35+ Vendors and Bold Activations:Throughout the weekend, shop and support 35+ brands that embody sustainability, craftsmanship, and community—from upcycled vintage to innovative local labels. Public art by renowned yarn artist Eric Rieger aka HOTTEA bookends the space, transforming it into an open-air gallery of radical joy and renewal.Dance, Sweat, and Celebrate:This year’s programming turns up the volume with Drag Zumba in partnership with Equinox, a high-energy workout and dance session that kicks off the weekend with Pride-powered movement. Then, on Sunday, June 8 from 6–10PM, join the iconic Kevin Aviance—drag legend, performer, and nightlife royalty—for a Vogue Dance Party at Anthem Row, featuring beats from standout local DJs like Dickerman and more. Whether you’re voguing or vibing, swapping or sparkling, this is the place to move, be seen, and celebrate.Fashion, Culture, and Community:The fashion show on June 1, produced by Ron Cooke of Rogues Gallery Productions, was a powerful kickoff moment, featuring sustainable looks modeled by local icons and activists. Hosted by Daniel Franzese, with opening remarks by climate activist Saad Amer, the night spotlighted the intersection of identity, climate, and style.Community Leaders and Ambassadors:PRISM welcomed Elijah McKenzie-Jackson, Jerome Foster II, and Carissa Cabrera as event ambassadors—amplifying voices leading the charge for social, environmental, and cultural change.Global Fashion Exchange: A Movement of Impact:Founded by sustainability advocate Patrick Duffy, Global Fashion Exchange has spent over a decade producing dynamic fashion experiences that center community, creativity, and circularity. GFX’s partnership with local organizations in DC underscores the event’s deeper purpose: to model an inclusive future where fashion heals, connects, and empowers.“At Global Fashion Exchange, we believe fashion can be a powerful tool for connection, celebration, and change. PRISM at Anthem Row is more than an event—it’s a statement. By centering joy, circularity, and queer creativity, we’re showing the world what the future of fashion can look like: inclusive, sustainable, and unapologetically expressive.”— Patrick Duffy, Founder, Global Fashion ExchangeWHEN + WHERE:Anthem Row, Washington, DCSaturday, June 7 – Early Drop-Off (2–8PM)Sunday, June 8 – Swap + Sparkle (2–8PM)Sunday, June 8 – Vogue Dance Party (6–10PM)Admission is free and open to the public. Come ready to connect, celebrate, and transform your style while supporting a future that’s fashionable and fair.Learn more: https://www.downtowndc.org/event/prism-at-anthem-row/ Follow @globalfashionxchange and #PRISMatAnthemRow

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.