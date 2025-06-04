OnGo Alliance Charts the Next Phase of Enterprise Connectivity

From CBRS 2.0 success to full-scale commercialization of private networks, neutral-host systems, and fixed-wireless access.

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the recent annual OnGo Alliance Members meeting in Reston, VA, the organization reaffirmed its commitment to the CBRS wireless ecosystem and enabling continued market growth across all segments. Building on its proven leadership and success in the U.S., the Alliance is expanding its reach in the rapidly growing shared spectrum markets on a global scale.The OnGo Alliance management structure is being enhanced to improve member participation and leadership opportunities, creating a broader and more inclusive membership and leadership framework. With this strengthened organizational foundation, OnGo will continue to emphasize market development and advocacy while fostering critical collaboration between industry, government, and military stakeholders.This strategic evolution reflects the maturation of CBRS technology and the Alliance's readiness to drive enterprise adoption at scale. With CBRS 2.0 now firmly proven in the field, the OnGo Alliance is pivoting from technology validation to industry-wide commercialization. Building on breakthrough performance gains—such as a 95 percent cut in coastal protection zones and an 85 percent drop in DoD-related service interruptions, CBRS shared spectrum has matured into a business-critical grade asset available to every enterprise, venue, and rural community."We promised that shared spectrum could deliver licensed-grade cellular performance—and CBRS 2.0 proves it," said Alan Ewing, Executive Director, OnGo Alliance. "Our next mission is crystal clear: drive mass adoption of CBRS-powered private 4G/5G networks, neutral-host solutions, and fixed-wireless broadband so every organization can deploy business critical connectivity."From Proof to Scale: Three Commercialization PrioritiesSolution and Why It MattersEnterprise Private Networks - Over 1,000 CBRS private-cellular networks are already live, giving factories, hospitals, ports, and campuses deterministic connectivity for robotics, video, and IoT. The Alliance will launch new playbooks and certification tracks to help another 10,000 sites come online this decade.Neutral-Host Connectivity - Enterprises, universities, and hotels are deploying CBRS neutral hosts to deliver seamless cellular coverage across their properties. OnGo will promote best-practice designs to accelerate deployment at scale.Fixed-Wireless & Rural Broadband - CBRS-based fixed wireless delivers high-speed broadband to millions of previously underserved rural homes, providing a cost-effective and rapidly deployable alternative to fiber and legacy infrastructure.Momentum Metrics That Underpin the Shift• 413,000 deployed radios and 1,350+ certified devices across the US• Up to 95.8% reduction in coastal exclusion zones and up to 24 hours of SAS-free operationAdvocacy & Ecosystem LeadershipAs private networks become a strategic layer of enterprise IT, the Alliance will:• Defend shared-spectrum policy that maximizes spectrum utilization, spurs innovation and maintains the USA's global leadership in shared spectrum• Publish commercialization toolkits for system integrators, property owners, and IT teams adopting CBRS• Champion user interests ensuring factories, airports, universities, and rural families remain at the center of spectrum policy debatesAbout OnGo AllianceThe OnGo Alliance is a 91 member consortium that accelerates the development, commercialization, and adoption of 4G/5G solutions in the 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service band and evangelizes shared-spectrum frameworks worldwide. By certifying multi-vendor interoperability, advancing neutral-host architectures, and advocating pro-innovation spectrum policy, the Alliance is paving the path to ubiquitous, high-performance private wireless networks. Learn more at www.ongoalliance.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.