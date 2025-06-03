Plantro Ltd. Announces Completion of its Tender Offer for Shares of Information Services Corporation

ST. HELIER, Jersey, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plantro Ltd. (“Plantro”) today announced the completion of its all-cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to acquire class A limited voting shares (“Class A Shares”) in the capital of Information Services Corporation (TSX: ISC) (“ISC” or the “Company”) at a price of $30 per Class A Share.

In connection with the completion of the Tender Offer, Plantro will take up and pay for Class A Shares that have been validly tendered and not withdrawn within three business days. Following the take up and payment for such Class A Shares, Plantro will own a total of 580,863 Class A Shares, representing approximately 3.13% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Class A Shares.

Payment for the purchased Class A Shares will be effected by Odyssey Trust Company, the depositary for the Tender Offer, in accordance with the Tender Offer and applicable law. Shareholders of ISC who have validly deposited and not withdrawn their Class A Shares are not required to take any further action to accept the Tender Offer.

Plantro is pleased to have provided participating ISC shareholders an opportunity to receive liquidity and certainty of value for their Class A Shares. Plantro intends to remain an engaged shareholder, hold the ISC board of directors to account, and to continue to take actions to unlock value for the benefit of all shareholders.

About Plantro

Plantro is a privately held company, with an established track record of making successful investments in undervalued and high quality legal, financial, and information services businesses.

Shareholder Questions

Shareholders of ISC who have questions with respect to the completed Tender Offer, please contact the depositary or the information agent for the Tender Offer at the contact details below:

Depositary: Odyssey Trust Company

Toll Free (US & Canada): 1-888-290-1175

Calls (All Regions): 587-885-0960

Email: corp.actions@odysseytrust.com

Information Agent: Carson Proxy

North America Toll Free: 1-800-530-5189

Local and Text: 416-751-2066

Email: info@carsonproxy.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Plantro’s current expectations regarding future events. Specifically, certain statements contained in this press release, including without limitation statements regarding the Tender Offer, and taking up and paying for Class A Shares deposited under the Tender Offer, contain “forward-looking information” and are prospective in nature. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, “is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent Plantro’s current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Plantro’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Plantro does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Media Contact: Gagnier Communications

Riyaz Lalani / Dan Gagnier

Email: Plantro@gagnierfc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

