Aberdeen Announces Management Changes

TORONTO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB, F:A8H, OTC:AABVF) announces today that Ryan Ptolemy has resigned as the chief financial officer and corporate secretary of the Company, effective immediately. The board and management thank Mr. Ptolemy for his services and extensive contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors.

