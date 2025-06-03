NOVAGOLD and Paulson Advisers Complete $1 Billion Acquisition of Barrick Mining's 50% Interest in Donlin Gold

Paulson Advisers acquires a 40% ownership interest in Donlin Gold

NOVAGOLD increases ownership interest in Donlin Gold from 50% to 60%

Financial public offering and concurrent private placement raised sufficient funding for NOVAGOLD’s acquisition and for the Donlin Gold Feasibility Study update



All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD”) (NYSE American, TSX: NG) and Paulson Advisers LLC (“Paulson”) are pleased to announce the successful closing of their previously disclosed acquisition of Barrick Mining Corporation's ("Barrick's") 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project, establishing new ownership of Donlin Gold LLC to advance the Donlin Gold project in Alaska.

At closing, NOVAGOLD acquired an additional 10% in Donlin Gold LLC for $200 million — increasing its stake to 60% — while Paulson secured a 40% interest in Donlin Gold LLC for $800 million. NOVAGOLD and Paulson entered into a new limited liability company agreement governing Donlin Gold with equal governance rights.

”Today we completed the successful and strategic Donlin Gold transaction through a strong collaborative effort between NOVAGOLD, Paulson, and Barrick since announcing the transaction on April 22, 2025,” said Greg Lang, NOVAGOLD’s President and CEO. “This constitutes a truly transformational transaction and an exciting new chapter for Donlin Gold as we advance one of the best and most jurisdictionally attractive gold development projects in the world. We look forward to providing updates on the key milestones in the coming months, starting with our revamped and determined efforts regarding the Feasibility Study workstream.”

As of March 1, 2025, pro forma the upsized public offering and private placement which closed on May 9, 2025, NOVAGOLD had $327M to fund the acquisition of the additional 10% stake in Donlin Gold LLC and the Company's share of ongoing activities at Donlin. NOVAGOLD has opted not to prepay the outstanding debt owed to Barrick in connection with the Donlin Gold project for $90 million upon closing, but it retains the option to prepay the outstanding debt for $100 million within 18 months from closing, when the option expires. If that option is not exercised, the debt, currently valued at $158.9 million as of June 3, 2025, will remain outstanding, substantially in accordance with its existing terms (U.S. prime plus 2% compounded semi-annually).

In coordination with Paulson, a strategic review of the Donlin Gold 2025 budget ($43 million on a 100% basis) will be completed while advancing the following activities:

Commencing the workstream to update the Feasibility Study 1 , including assembling a specially dedicated team to advance these efforts;

, including assembling a specially dedicated team to advance these efforts; Executing the 2025 drill program focused on the conversion and expansion of reserves and resources, with both partners committed to exploring for new resources along strike and to depth in future campaigns;

Advancing the technical work and engineering designs;

Supporting state permitting efforts and maintaining existing federal and state permits in good standing, including government affairs engagement with federal and state representatives; and

Collaborating on ongoing stakeholder outreach and investment initiatives in Alaska.



About NOVAGOLD

NOVAGOLD is a precious metals company focused on the development of the Donlin Gold project. Located in Alaska, one of the safest mining jurisdictions in the world, the Donlin Gold project is regarded as one of the largest, highest-grade, and most prospective known open-pit gold deposits in the world.

About Paulson

Paulson is a private global investment management advisory firm based in Palm Beach, Florida.

1 The updated Feasibility Study/Technical Report will be compliant with NI 43-101 and S-K 1300.

