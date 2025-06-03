Miller Johnson Welcomes IP Litigation Powerhouse Irwin IP

Strategic move expands leading IP Litigation practice, grows Chicago presence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miller Johnson is pleased to announce it is merging with Irwin IP LLP, a highly-successful Chicago-based firm specializing in mission-critical intellectual property and technology litigation. Irwin IP serves a diverse client base, including Fortune 500 companies and innovative startups, enforcing and protecting intellectual property portfolios, and ensuring clients’ product lines remain secure. Irwin IP routinely litigates against the largest, most prestigious law firms representing the largest companies in the world on matters valued in the tens and hundreds of millions.

This strategic combination further establishes Miller Johnson’s national IP Litigation practice, as the addition of 25 team members allows the firm to collectively better serve clients as they grow. Miller Johnson now has one of the largest IP Litigation practices of any Michigan-based firm. The expansion creates a firm with 178 attorneys and 270 total team members, continuing Miller Johnson’s trend as one of the Midwest’s fastest-growing midsize law firms.

“We are honored to have Irwin IP join our firm. They are dynamic, thoughtful people who share our commitment to excellence in serving clients and communities,” said David Buday, Managing Member of Miller Johnson. “This strengthens our ability to protect clients’ innovations and defend their businesses in intellectual property disputes. In today’s economy, safeguarding ideas, technology, and brands is essential – and having a team of this magnitude dedicated solely to IP Litigation allows us to offer even more robust solutions. Our expertise and values align perfectly and, we look forward to a successful combination.”

“Joining forces is a tremendous opportunity,” said Jason Keener, Managing Partner of Irwin IP LLP, and now Managing Member, Chicago office, of Miller Johnson. “Our combined strengths provide unparalleled service to those that trust us with their legal needs. We are eager to collaborate as a full-service talented team. Together, we will continue to uphold the highest standards of excellence, integrity, and teamwork in our representation of clients.”

“Barry Irwin has been recognized as one of the nation’s top intellectual property litigators,” said Keener. “He built Irwin IP from the ground up into one of Chicago’s premier IP litigation boutiques. Joining forces with Miller Johnson marks a natural evolution of what Barry built—combining our deep IP expertise with Miller Johnson's broad platform to deliver even greater value to clients. It’s an exciting new chapter for both firms."

“This is an opportune time to expand our service lines for the benefit of all of our clients,” said Barry Irwin, Founding Partner of Irwin IP LLP, and now a Member of Miller Johnson. “By bringing our IP Litigation practice into the fold of Miller Johnson’s 66-year legacy, I know the relationships we’ve built with clients take a big leap forward in terms of the solutions we can now offer.”

By integrating a team with expertise in IP Litigation, Miller Johnson deepens its proficiency and broadens the services available to clients across various industries. The move comes as Miller Johnson has expanded significantly over the last 3 years across Michigan and into Illinois and Ohio. Irwin IP’s full firm is joining Miller Johnson via the move.

“Irwin IP’s quality and experience complements our general practice model, making us even better positioned to support businesses at every stage of growth,” said Buday. “Adding to our existing Patent, Trademark, and IP Litigation work underscores the fact that we are developing significant depth in an emerging practice of the firm.”

Beyond skills and capabilities, Miller Johnson and Irwin IP share cultural similarities, including a deep commitment to pro bono and community service. Irwin IP has established partnerships and provided financial support and legal assistance to many organizations whose mission matches theirs, including, but not limited to, Lawyers for the Creative Arts, Chicago Volunteer Legal Services, the Lawyers Assistance Program of Illinois, Greater Chicago Legal Clinic, Sunshine Enterprises, Lawyers for Good Government, the American Civil Liberties Union, Chicago Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation, and many other organizations. This aligns closely to Miller Johnson’s award-winning MJ Action initiatives which encourage attorneys and team members to dedicate significant hours to providing free legal services to community partners. In 2023, Miller Johnson was recognized by the American Bar Association Business Law Section with its National Public Service Award for the firm’s collective pro bono efforts.

About Miller Johnson

Since 1959, Miller Johnson has been Michigan-based and has served clients worldwide as a full-service law firm providing counsel to businesses and individuals in corporate matters including mergers & acquisitions, employment and labor law, litigation, medical recovery, intellectual property, real estate, employee benefits, immigration, education law, and private client representation. We believe in proactively providing meaningful solutions and peace of mind at a great value for our clients. We do this as trusted thought leaders collaborating with our clients, each other, and our communities.

David Buday Managing Member of Miller Johnson Jason Keener Managing Partner of Irwin IP LLP and Managing Member, Chicago office of Miller Johnson

