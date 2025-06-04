Del Hilber appointed as Managing Director of VIOTAS Texas, strengthening U.S leadership amidst global growth investment

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIOTAS , a global leader in smart grid demand response services that pay large energy users to support grid stability, proudly announces the appointment of Del Hilber as Managing Director of VIOTAS Texas. This strategic leadership hire reflects VIOTAS’ continued commitment to accelerating the energy transition across the United States, with a focused expansion in the dynamic and rapidly evolving Texas energy market.With more than 25 years of experience in the deregulated energy industry, Del brings a proven track record of innovation and leadership in energy market operations, asset management, and advanced technology deployment. His appointment marks a significant step for VIOTAS as it scales its presence in Texas and reinforces its role in building a smarter, more resilient grid.Prior to joining VIOTAS, Del held senior leadership roles at industry-leading organizations. He served as Senior Vice President of Asset Management and Technology at RPower, where he led critical initiatives across energy market operations and technology. As Vice President of Products and Pricing at Constellation Energy, he was instrumental in demand side product development and market strategy. Additionally, Del co-founded Pyxis Energy, pioneering the launch of the Alternative Market Power (AMP) service - a breakthrough solution offering customers reliable backup power with grid independence.“We are thrilled to welcome Del Hilber to lead our Texas operations,” said Paddy Finn, CEO of VIOTAS. “His deep industry experience, strategic vision, and technological insight align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize grid flexibility and empower customers. Texas represents a critical growth opportunity for VIOTAS.”In his new role, Del will oversee VIOTAS Texas’ strategic direction, market engagement, regulatory affairs, and customer partnerships, driving adoption of VIOTAS' cutting-edge demand response and grid optimization solutions across commercial and industrial sectors.“I am excited about the significant role VIOTAS will play in the Texas market,” said Del Hilber. “The pending implementation of ERCOT RTC, the exceptional pace of battery storage project delivery, and forecasted load growth have created unique market challenges. As VIOTAS has done in Ireland and Australia, our technology and operations will provide both energy producers and large consumers superior real-time solutions, products, and services.”The announcement follows VIOTAS’s recent securing of a €10 million debt facility from Claret Capital Partners, which enhances VIOTAS’ capacity to fuel international growth and develop new services to improve revenue certainty for its customers in complex and often volatile energy markets.“This investment allows us to scale globally while investing in the talent and technology needed to deliver value to our clients”, Finn added. “Del’s leadership in Texas is a core part of that strategy.”About VIOTAS:VIOTAS is a global leader in smart grid technology and demand-side flexibility services. The company empowers large energy users to support grid stability in real time while earning new revenue from their energy assets. Headquartered in Ireland and operating internationally, VIOTAS combines deep engineering expertise with proprietary technology to deliver fast, reliable, and scalable grid services. As the energy transition accelerates, VIOTAS is at the forefront - helping businesses unlock value while building a more responsive and sustainable energy system.For more information, visit www.viotas.com

