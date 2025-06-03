Governor Abbott Celebrates Promises Kept During 89th Legislative Session

TEXAS, June 3 - June 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the successful slate of conservative, pro-growth legislation passed in the 89th Legislative Session, keeping the promises made to Texans during his 2025 State of the State Address.

“Working with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dustin Burrows, and leaders in the Texas Legislature, we delivered historic conservative legislation that will benefit Texans for generations to come," said Governor Abbott. "I look forward to signing these bills into law to make Texas stronger, safer, and more prosperous than ever in the history of our great state.”

Working with the Texas Legislature, Governor Abbott delivered on constitutionally declared Emergency Items and key priorities that will benefit generations of Texans:

BRIGHTER TEXAS:

Launched the largest day-one school choice program in the nation

Invested a record $8.5 billion in new funding for public education

Provided a historic $4 billion for teacher and staff pay raises

Expanded career training education, especially in rural areas, with an additional $153 million so students can go directly into good-paying jobs

Passed the Parent's Bill of Rights, putting parents back in charge of their child's education

Banned DEI from public schools and universities

Codified that only two sexes—male and female—are recognized in Texas

Removed explicit materials from schools

SAFER TEXAS:

Made it tougher for violent criminals to get out of jail on bail

Prohibited parole for human traffickers who prey on children and people with disabilities

Invested over $3.35 billion in border security

Required all counties with jails to assist with Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Banned the sale of Texas land to foreign adversaries like China

Established the Texas Cyber Command, the largest state-based cybersecurity department in America

Required schools to report sexual abuse and misconduct

Invested in Texas' rural and volunteer fire departments

Increased parental control for their child's internet access

Improved the integrity of Texas' elections

MORE POWERFUL TEXAS:

Dedicated a $20 billion generational investment in Texas' water infrastructure

Created the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Office to lead America’s nuclear renaissance

Established a nuclear energy workforce development program

Added $5 billion to generate more power for the electric grid

Increased reliability of the electricity supply chain to further secure the Texas grid

MORE PROSPEROUS TEXAS: