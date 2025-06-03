Governor Abbott Celebrates Promises Kept During 89th Legislative Session
TEXAS, June 3 - June 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the successful slate of conservative, pro-growth legislation passed in the 89th Legislative Session, keeping the promises made to Texans during his 2025 State of the State Address.
“Working with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dustin Burrows, and leaders in the Texas Legislature, we delivered historic conservative legislation that will benefit Texans for generations to come," said Governor Abbott. "I look forward to signing these bills into law to make Texas stronger, safer, and more prosperous than ever in the history of our great state.”
Working with the Texas Legislature, Governor Abbott delivered on constitutionally declared Emergency Items and key priorities that will benefit generations of Texans:
BRIGHTER TEXAS:
- Launched the largest day-one school choice program in the nation
- Invested a record $8.5 billion in new funding for public education
- Provided a historic $4 billion for teacher and staff pay raises
- Expanded career training education, especially in rural areas, with an additional $153 million so students can go directly into good-paying jobs
- Passed the Parent's Bill of Rights, putting parents back in charge of their child's education
- Banned DEI from public schools and universities
- Codified that only two sexes—male and female—are recognized in Texas
- Removed explicit materials from schools
SAFER TEXAS:
- Made it tougher for violent criminals to get out of jail on bail
- Prohibited parole for human traffickers who prey on children and people with disabilities
- Invested over $3.35 billion in border security
- Required all counties with jails to assist with Immigration and Customs Enforcement
- Banned the sale of Texas land to foreign adversaries like China
- Established the Texas Cyber Command, the largest state-based cybersecurity department in America
- Required schools to report sexual abuse and misconduct
- Invested in Texas' rural and volunteer fire departments
- Increased parental control for their child's internet access
- Improved the integrity of Texas' elections
MORE POWERFUL TEXAS:
- Dedicated a $20 billion generational investment in Texas' water infrastructure
- Created the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Office to lead America’s nuclear renaissance
- Established a nuclear energy workforce development program
- Added $5 billion to generate more power for the electric grid
- Increased reliability of the electricity supply chain to further secure the Texas grid
MORE PROSPEROUS TEXAS:
- Provided $10 billion in new funding for property tax relief
- Increased the homestead exemption for homeowners, senior citizens, and disabled Texans
- Reduced business personal property taxes for business owners
- Championed laws that create new jobs and spur business expansion
- Raised attendant care wages for those who care for vulnerable Texans
- Supported women and families with record funding for the Healthy Texas Women and Thriving Texas Families program
