Endeavour Silver Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Voting Results and Retirement of Ricardo Campoy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business at the Company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held on June 3, 2025 in Vancouver. A total of 137,600,042 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 50.23% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:

DIRECTORS NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES

CAST FOR WITHHELD/

ABSTAIN FOR WITHHELD Rex J. McLennan 78,925,775 16,641,936 82.59% 17.41% Margaret M. Beck 94,445,855 1,121,856 98.83% 1.17% Daniel Dickson 94,821,211 746,500 99.22% 0.78% Amy Jacobsen 94,670,510 897,202 99.06% 0.94% Angela Johnson 93,733,044 1,834,668 98.08% 1.92% Kenneth Pickering 80,323,860 15,243,851 84.05% 15.95% Mario D. Szotlender 93,983,060 1,584,651 98.34% 1.66%

All director nominees were re‑elected.

Shareholders voted 98.50% in favour of setting the number of directors at seven. In addition, shareholders also voted 86.58% in favour of re‑appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year.

Retirement of Ricardo Campoy

The Company would like to extend its deepest gratitude to Ricardo Campoy for his 14 years of commitment to the Board.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to Ricardo for his steadfast leadership and many contributions over the years,” said Rex McLennan, Chairman of the Board. “His experience and guidance have been instrumental to the Company’s progress, and we wish him the best as he moves into this next chapter of retirement.”

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals company with a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and Peru, and the development of the new cornerstone mine in Jalisco state, the company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

Allison Pettit

Director, Investor Relations

Email: apettit@edrsilver.com

Website: www.edrsilver.com

