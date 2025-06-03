Teva Announces Pricing and Early Acceptance Results of its Debt Tender Offer

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) (“Teva”) announced today the pricing and early acceptance results of its previously announced tender offers (the “Offers”) to purchase for cash the outstanding notes issued by finance subsidiaries of Teva and guaranteed by Teva of the series described in the table below (the “Notes”) upon the terms of, and subject to the conditions as set out in, the Offer to Purchase, dated May 19, 2025 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Capitalized terms used in this announcement but not otherwise defined shall have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, the early acceptance results and the Total Consideration for each applicable series of the Notes are set forth in the following table:





Dollars or Euros per $1,000 or €1,000, as applicable, principal amount Capped Tender Offers Title of

Notes Issuer CUSIP / ISIN / Common Code Principal

Amount

Tendered(2) Pool Tender Caps (purchase price)(1)(2) Acceptance

Priority

Level(3) Principal Amount to be Accepted Proration Factor Principal Amount Outstanding after Early Settlement Date Reference Security or Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate Fixed Spread (basis points)(7) Tender Offer Consideration (4) Early

Tender

Premium Total

Consideration

(4)(5) Pool 1 Tender Offers 3.150% Senior Notes due 2026 Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V. 88167AAE1 / US88167AAE10 (Registered) $2,602,331,000 $1,550,000,000 1 $1,579,185,000 60.74999% $1,798,459,000 N/A N/A $931.50 $50.00 $981.50 Pool 2 Tender Offers



4.750% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2027 Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V. 88167AAP6 / US88167AAP66 (Registered) $781,072,000 $350,000,000 (equivalent) 2 $350,877,000 39.4586% $649,123,000 N/A N/A $947.50 $50.00 $997.50 3.750% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2027 Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II B.V. XS2406607098 / 240660709 (Registered) €532,083,000 3 €0 N/A €1,100,000,000 N/A N/A €963.50 €50.00 €1,013.50 Pool 3 Tender Offers



7.875% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2029 Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V. 88167AAS0 / US88167AAS06 (Registered) $202,316,000 $400,000,000

(equivalent) 4 $202,316,000 N/A $397,684,000 4.016% + 135 $1,039.78 (6) $50.00 $1,089.78 (7) 7.375% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2029 Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II B.V. XS2592804434 / 259280443 (Registered) €349,888,000 5 €137,418,000 36.663% €662,582,000 2.100% + 150 €1,091.64 (6) €50.00 €1,141.64 (7) 8.125% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2031 Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V. 88167AAR2 / US88167AAR23 (Registered) $116,975,000 6 $0 N/A $500,000,000 4.016% + 155 $1,079.49 (6) $50.00 $1,129.49 (7)

(1) The tender cap for the Pool 1 Notes of $1,550,000,000 (the “Pool 1 Tender Cap”) represents the maximum aggregate purchase price in respect of Pool 1 Notes that will be purchased in the Pool 1 Tender Offers. The tender cap for the Pool 2 Notes of $350,000,000 (the “Pool 2 Tender Cap”) represents the maximum aggregate purchase price in respect of Pool 2 Notes that will be purchased in the Pool 2 Tender Offers. The tender cap for the Pool 3 Notes of $400,000,000 (the “Pool 3 Tender Cap” and, together with the Pool 1 Tender Cap and the Pool 2 Tender Cap, the “Pool Tender Caps”) represents the maximum aggregate purchase price in respect of Pool 3 Notes that will be purchased in the Pool 3 Tender Offers. The Pool Tender Caps can be increased or decreased at Teva’s sole discretion.

(2) In order to determine whether the Total Maximum Amount and Pool Tender Caps have been reached, an exchange rate of $1.1443 = €1.00 has been used, as determined at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the date of the Early Tender Time.

(3) Subject to the Total Maximum Amount, the Pool Tender Caps and proration, the principal amount of each series of Notes that is purchased in each of the Offers will be determined in accordance with the applicable acceptance priority level (in numerical priority order) specified in this column.

(4) Excludes accrued and unpaid interest, which also will be paid. The Total Consideration in respect of the Pool 3 Notes was calculated at 10:30 a.m., New York City time, on June 3, 2025 (the “Price Determination Time”) in accordance with standard market practice, as described in the Offer to Purchase.

(5) Already includes the Early Tender Premium.

(6) The Tender Offer Consideration in respect of the Notes of each relevant series equals the applicable Total Consideration minus the applicable Early Tender Premium.

(7) The Total Consideration in respect of the Pool 3 Notes of each relevant series was calculated from the applicable Reference Yield and the applicable Fixed Spread and which, when calculated in such manner, already includes the applicable Early Tender Premium. The applicable Total Consideration was calculated with reference to the First Par Call Date, as detailed in the Offer to Purchase.

(8) Pricing Source: BGN.

Early participation results of the Offers were announced on June 3, 2025. The amounts of each series of Notes to be accepted are shown in the table. The Notes tendered with Acceptance Priority Level 4 shall be accepted in full without proration. The Notes with Acceptance Priority Levels 1, 2 and 5 shall be accepted subject to a proration factor of approximately 60.74999%, 39.4586% and 36.663%, respectively. In accordance with the applicable Acceptance Priority Levels, no Notes with Acceptance Priority Levels 3 and 6 will be accepted by Teva pursuant to the Offers.

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Offers, Holders that validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Time and whose Notes are accepted for purchase by Teva will be eligible to receive the applicable Total Consideration, which already includes the Early Tender Premium, together with an amount equal to the Accrued Interest. Teva expects the Initial Settlement Date to occur on June 5, 2025, the third business day after the Early Tender Time.

The consummation of the Offers and Teva’s obligation to accept and pay for the Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Offers are subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions described in the Offer to Purchase and subject to the applicable Pool Tender Cap. Teva reserves the right, subject to applicable law, to amend or waive any and all conditions to the Offers.

The Offers will expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, unless extended or earlier terminated (as it may be extended or earlier terminated, the “Expiration Time”). However, as Teva intends, subject to the terms and conditions of the Offers, to accept for purchase the Total Maximum Amount on the Initial Settlement Date, further tenders of Notes prior to the Expiration Time will not be accepted for purchase.

The settlement of Teva’s $2.3 billion (equivalent) senior notes offering on May 28, 2025 satisfied the financing condition to the Offer.

The purchase price for the Dollar Notes and the Euro Notes will be paid in U.S. Dollars and Euros, respectively.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any Notes. The Offers are being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and only in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

