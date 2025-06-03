Innventure to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ORLANDO, Fla., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) (“Innventure”), a technology commercialization platform, today announced its participation at the following investor conferences:

June 12, 2025 – Lucas Harper, Chief Investment Officer, and Roland Austrup, Chief Growth Officer, will present at Sidoti’s Virtual Small Cap Conference. The presentation will begin at approximately 3:15 p.m. ET and will be webcast live, which can be accessed via Innventure’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.innventure.com/. Management will also be available for 1x1 and small group investor meetings.

– Lucas Harper, Chief Investment Officer, and Roland Austrup, Chief Growth Officer, will present at Sidoti’s Virtual Small Cap Conference. The presentation will begin at approximately 3:15 p.m. ET and will be webcast live, which can be accessed via Innventure’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.innventure.com/. Management will also be available for 1x1 and small group investor meetings. June 25, 2025 – Bill Haskell, Chief Executive Officer, will attend Northland’s Virtual Growth Conference and be available for 1x1 and small group investor meetings.

– Bill Haskell, Chief Executive Officer, will attend Northland’s Virtual Growth Conference and be available for 1x1 and small group investor meetings. June 25 and June 26, 2025 – Roland Austrup, Chief Growth Officer, will attend Roth’s 15th Annual London Conference and be available for 1x1 and small group investor meetings.



About Innventure

Innventure founds, funds, and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. As owner-operators, Innventure takes what it believes to be breakthrough technologies from early evaluation to scaled commercialization utilizing an approach designed to help mitigate risk as it builds disruptive companies it believes have the potential to achieve a target enterprise value of at least $1 billion. Innventure defines ‘‘disruptive’’ as innovations that have the ability to significantly change the way businesses, industries, markets and/or consumers operate.

Media Contact: Laurie Steinberg, Solebury Strategic Communications

press@innventure.com

Investor Relations Contact: Sloan Bohlen, Solebury Strategic Communications

investorrelations@innventure.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.