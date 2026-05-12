ProSat Networks Extends Professional Starlink Installation and Wireless Network Solutions in Georgia

ProSat Networks Starlink and WiFI Installation Georgia ProSat Networks Services Offered Georgia ProSat Networks Supported Businesses and Industries ProSat Networks of Georgia Professional Starlink Installation Georgia

ProSat Networks 1-844-799-0258 professional Starlink installation in Georgia. Wireless networks for commercial businesses, residential homes and maritime boats.

ProSat Networks is consistently delivering Starlink ISP across Georgia coupled with the best WiFi network designs, installations and managed IT support for businesses, homeowners and maritime vessels.” — ProSat Networks spokesperson

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProSat Networks, an IT network support services company specializing in professional Starlink installation, wireless networks and managed IT services, today announced an increase in services to Georgia businesses and homeowners by offering best-in-class Starlink installation coupled with best-in-class wireless networks and managed IT networks throughout the state of Georgia (GA).

ProSat Networks provides hardwired (cabled) and wireless (Wi-Fi) network solutions designed and supported by certified network engineers, experienced installers and industry veteran professional services managers. Highly experience in delivering Starlink internet with advanced wireless networking devices, security camera systems, low-voltage data cabling and providing technical support with PSN MITS (ProSat Networks' Managed IT Services) for small to mid-sized businesses (SMB), commercial enterprises, residential homes, select mobile vehicles and maritime vessels in Georgia.

Data updated in February 2024 by the Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) identifies 889,351 Broadband Serviceable Locations in the state as either unserved (590,273) or underserved (299,078). This persistent infrastructure deficit creates severe disparities in regional economic growth, healthcare delivery through telehealth and educational equity across vulnerable rural communities.

"Bridging Georgia's digital divide and increasing wireless networking capabilities, ProSat Networks' specialized Starlink deployments and wireless network designs, installations and managed support services offer an immediate, secure and highly scalable solution that completely bypasses slower, costly ground infrastructure projects.” Stated a spokesperson from ProSat Networks.

ProSat Networks delivers end-to-end Starlink, IT network infrastructure, WiFi network installation and Managed IT Support Services to the following areas in Georgia:

▪️Metro Atlanta Region

Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, College Park, Decatur, Chamblee, Norcross, Duluth, Lawrenceville, Suwanee, Buford, Woodstock, Canton, Cumming, Peachtree City, McDonough, and surrounding communities throughout Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Clayton, Douglas, Fayette, Cherokee, Stone Mountain, Forsyth, and Henry Counties.

▪️North Georgia Mountains & Northwest Georgia

Gainesville, Dalton, Rome, Calhoun, Cartersville, Ringgold, Fort Oglethorpe, Chatsworth, Blue Ridge, Ellijay, Dahlonega, Helen, Clayton, and mountain communities throughout Hall, Whitfield, Floyd, Gordon, Bartow, Catoosa, Murray, Lumpkin, Dawson, Gilmer, Pickens, Fannin, Towns, Union, and Rabun Counties.

▪️Central Georgia

Macon, Warner Robins, Milledgeville, Dublin, Perry, Fort Valley, Griffin, Thomaston, and surrounding communities across Bibb, Houston, Baldwin, Laurens, Peach, Crawford, Jones, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Spalding, and Upson Counties.

▪️South Georgia

Albany, Valdosta, Thomasville, Tifton, Moultrie, Fitzgerald, Cordele, Americus, and neighboring communities throughout Dougherty, Lowndes, Thomas, Tift, Colquitt, Ben Hill, Crisp, Sumter, Cook, Turner, and Irwin Counties.

▪️Coastal Georgia & The Golden Isles

Savannah, Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Jekyll Island, Sea Island, Tybee Island, Kingsland, St. Marys, Richmond Hill, Hinesville, and coastal communities throughout Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, Camden, McIntosh, Bryan, and Effingham Counties.

▪️Augusta & East Central Georgia

Augusta, Evans, Martinez, Grovetown, Thomson, Waynesboro, Swainsboro, Sandersville, Louisville, and surrounding communities throughout Richmond, Columbia, McDuffie, Burke, Emanuel, Washington, Jefferson, and neighboring counties.

▪️Southwest & West Georgia

Columbus, LaGrange, Carrollton, Villa Rica, Newnan, LaFayette, and communities throughout Muscogee, Troup, Carroll, Haralson, Coweta, Harris, Meriwether, Marion, and surrounding counties.

▪️Athens & Northeast Georgia

Athens, Watkinsville, Winder, Monroe, Madison, Hartwell, Elberton, Commerce, and university-area communities throughout Clarke, Oconee, Barrow, Walton, Morgan, Jackson, Franklin, Hart, and Elbert Counties.

▪️Southeast Georgia Interior

Statesboro, Vidalia, Jesup, Waycross, Baxley, Hazlehurst, Folkston, and surrounding communities throughout Bulloch, Toombs, Wayne, Appling, Jeff Davis, Tattnall, Charlton, and Pierce Counties.

ProSat Networks Georgia Starlink installation and wireless network solutions may include the following:

▪️ Technical site survey and feasibility assessment

▪️ Data usage analysis and network audits

▪️ Wireless network design (hardwired and wireless solutions) by Certified Network Engineers

▪️ Advanced PtP/PtMP wireless bridges (point-to-point / point-to-multi-point) for multi-building connectivity

▪️ Starlink data plan optimization

▪️ IT network and LEO satellite dish model recommendations

▪️ Installation materials and parts supply

▪️ IT network system integrations

▪️ Equipment procurement and inventory management

▪️ Onsite professional Starlink installation services and setup

▪️ Integration with existing or new IT infrastructure

▪️ Guest Internet Systems for user & data management, monetized guest WiFi solutions

▪️ System testing and performance optimization

▪️ Post-installation documentation

▪️ Managed IT services (MSP) with remote and onsite tech support

▪️ Starlink pooled data plans

▪️ C-Level strategic IT consulting

Industries and operational environments serviced by ProSat Networks

▪️ Agriculture, Farms and Ranch Operations

▪️ Airports, Aviation Facilities and Aircraft Hangars

▪️ Apartment Complexes and Residential Communities

▪️ Construction and Temporary-Mobile Job Sites

▪️ Distribution Centers and Warehouses

▪️ Emergency Response and Public Safety Operations

▪️ Healthcare Facilities and Medical Clinics

▪️ Hotels, Resorts and Hospitality Venues

▪️ Marinas and Maritime Operations

▪️ Media Production and Broadcasting Facilities

▪️ Mines, Surface Mines and Subterranean Mining Sites

▪️ Oil, Gas and Energy Operations including Pumpjacks

▪️ Ports and Shipping Operations

▪️ Retail Stores and Commercial Centers

▪️ Retirement and Senior Living Communities

▪️ Rural Road and Highway Sites

▪️ RV Parks, RV Resorts and Campgrounds

▪️ Sand, Gravel and Cement Sites

▪️ Schools and Universities

▪️ Solar Farms and Solar Panel Sites

ProSat Networks' Certified Network Engineers deliver customized wireless network designs and support for work from home residential, commercial businesses, select RVs and maritime boats. Full-time staff carrying the following Technical Certifications:

▪️ AI and Automation Emerging Technologies with Cisco

▪️ CCIE, Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert

▪️ CCNA & CCNP, Cisco Certified Network Associate and Professional

▪️ KVH TracVision UHD7 Series

▪️ MIcrosoft O365 Admin

▪️ RCNA, Rajant Certified Network Associate

▪️ UBWA, Ubiquiti UniFi Broadband Wireless Admin

▪️ UBWS, Ubiquiti UniFi Broadband Wireless Specialist

▪️ UEWA, Ubiquiti UniFi Enterprise Wireless Admin

▪️ UFSP, Ubiquiti UniFi Full Stack Professional

▪️ Safety and Field Compliance Credentials

▪️▪️▪️ Aerial Lift Certified Technicians

▪️▪️▪️ MSHA (for mining)

▪️▪️▪️ OSHA 10 & OSHA 30

▪️▪️▪️ TWIC Cardholders (for commercial ports)

Military Veterans Discount:

ProSat Networks proudly employs vets and honors US military active-duty personnel, veterans, and their spouses by offering a $50 discount on professional installation services nationwide.

___________________________________________________________________________

ABOUT PROSAT NETWORKS:

ProSat Networks 1-844-799-0258 is a premier IT network design, hardware procurement, installation, remote and onsite managed IT support services company specializing in professional Starlink installation and IT network solutions for business enterprises, residential homeowners and maritime for boats nationwide throughout all 50 United States, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, and regionally throughout Canada and Latin America.

Experts in LAN/WLAN/WAN/SD-WAN networking, low-voltage data cabling: Fiber Optic, Cat5, Cat6, CatX, coaxial. leaky feeder, etc. WiFi heatmapping and wireless spectrum RF analysis to deliver optimized hardwired & wireless network designs. Specializing in complex indoor / outdoor / subterranean unified IT networking, communications and safety systems, managed systems integrations, PtMP & PtP (point-to-multi-point / point-to-point) wireless bridges, long-range WiFi antennas, kinetic mesh wireless, security camera solutions including 24/7 live monitoring, and on-going managed IT support (onsite & remote MSP) services including 24/7 live NOC support.

CONTACT PROSAT NETWORKS

📞 1-844-799-0258

🌐 https://ProSatNetworks.com/

🇪🇸 Se Habla Español

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.