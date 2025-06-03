Columbus Property Solutions Expands Into Columbus, GA

Columbus Property Solutions brings its fast, all-cash home-buying services to Columbus, Georgia.

Columbus, GA , June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbus Property Solutions™, which has been transforming the home-selling experience across the Peach State since 2019, is excited to announce its new service area in Columbus, Georgia.

Founded by local entrepreneur Joey Smajd, the company was born out of a desire to remove the stress and uncertainty often associated with selling real estate. By combining local market expertise with an easy-to-use online platform, Columbus Property Solutions enables sellers to skip lengthy listings, avoid financing contingencies, and take control of their own timelines.



Columbus Property Solutions

Leveraging a proprietary valuation model and an investor network, Columbus Property Solutions provides fair, all-cash offers within 24 hours of initial contact. Homeowners can sell their house as is for cash without the burden of repair costs, agent commissions, or closing fees. The process is designed to minimize paperwork and eliminate surprises, giving clients peace of mind by outlining when they will receive funds and close the transaction. This level of transparency and certainty has earned the firm glowing feedback and built a loyal community of sellers who value honesty and efficiency in every interaction.

Whether it is an inherited estate, a vacant rental, or a property facing liens or overdue taxes, Columbus Property Solutions provides tailored solutions for every situation. Homeowners facing foreclosure or sudden life changes can rely on a team that understands their urgency and works quickly to deliver the best possible outcome. Many clients report that they were able to “sell their house fast,” often in as little as two weeks, allowing them to move forward without delay.

Recognized as a top rated home buyer, Columbus Property Solutions continually refines its offerings to ensure each transaction reflects current market conditions and individual client needs. Its expansion covers Columbus, Georgia in Muscogee County and surrounding markets including Phenix City, Fort Mitchell, in Russel and Lee county Alabama, as well as neighboring communities in Harris County GA. Homeowners are increasingly seeking cash for their homes to address urgent financial obligations or relocation requirements.

By combining its deep knowledge of local markets with an efficient process, Columbus Property Solutions can finalize closings in 14 days, providing a level of flexibility that traditional agents rarely match. Whether managing probate sales or helping a family avoid extended vacancy losses, the company offers quick and practical solutions.

Sellers can begin the process by visiting Columbus Property Solution’s website or Columbus Property Solution’s Facebook page. They simply need to complete a brief property profile and will instantly receive a transparent cash offer.

To further educate homeowners, Columbus Property Solutions provides guides on tax implications, title transfers, and valuation considerations on its blog. The company also shares success stories and educational videos on Columbus Property Solution’s YouTube channel. With these online resources, the firm demystifies home sales and reinforces its reputation for reliability.

To learn more about Columbus Property Solutions™, visit https://columbuspropertysolutions.com/.

About Columbus Property Solutions

Columbus Property Solutions™ offers a faster, simpler, and more reliable alternative to traditional home sales for homeowners in Columbus, Georgia, and surrounding areas. Specializing in all-cash offers and hassle-free closings, the company helps sellers avoid costly repairs, agent commissions, and long wait times. With a focus on transparency, speed, and convenience, Columbus Property Solutions empowers homeowners to sell on their terms and move forward with confidence.

###

Media Contact

Columbus Property Solutions

2357 Warm Springs Rd Ste #205, Columbus, GA 31904

(706) 685-6466

https://columbuspropertysolutions.com/



Columbus Property Solutions 2357 Warm Springs Rd Ste #205, Columbus, GA 31904





















Attachment

Columbus Property Solutions Expands Into Columbus, GA Columbus Property Solutions brings its fast, all-cash home-buying services to Columbus, Georgia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.