RelationalAI Announces New Reasoning Capabilities for Sophisticated Intelligent Apps in Snowflake

Leader in relational knowledge graphs expands what’s possible with AI-powered intelligent apps in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RelationalAI today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025, the launch of new product capabilities in its native app for the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, enabling enterprises to build more intelligent, data centric applications without data movement or architectural complexity. These enhancements allow organizations to bring knowledge and application semantics closer to their data and build applications capable of prescriptive, predictive, graph, and rules-based reasoning.

“These new capabilities open up new possibilities for what customers can do with intelligent apps in Snowflake—moving from reactive analytics to reasoning-powered decisions,” said Molham Aref, CEO of RelationalAI. “We’re proud to offer the most complete foundation for building semantics-aware, AI-native applications on top of enterprise data.”

RelationalAI’s latest release includes:

Support for Next-Generation LLM Question Answering with Text-To-Reasoner: RelationalAI extends question answering based on retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and text-to-SQL paradigms with a new text-to-reasoner capability. This makes it possible to leverage RelationalAI’s suite of reasoners in answering questions that are essential for decision making, i.e., what’s going to happen and what to do about it. This capability was recently showcased via a joint submission with AT&T on the Spider 2.0 real-world text-to-SQL benchmark with a top of the leaderboard result as of May 30, 2025.

RelationalAI extends question answering based on retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and text-to-SQL paradigms with a new text-to-reasoner capability. This makes it possible to leverage RelationalAI’s suite of reasoners in answering questions that are essential for decision making, i.e., what’s going to happen and what to do about it. This capability was recently showcased via a joint submission with AT&T on the with a top of the leaderboard result as of May 30, 2025. Interoperability with Snowflake Semantic Views: With the launch of RelationalAI’s support for Snowflake Semantic Views, organizations can now apply business semantics from the RelationalAI knowledge graph to drive increased accuracy for Cortex Analyst and rich dimensional models for BI. This interoperability helps teams drive consistency, accelerate decision making and power intelligent applications with a shared semantic foundation.

With the launch of RelationalAI’s support for Snowflake Semantic Views, organizations can now apply business semantics from the RelationalAI knowledge graph to drive increased accuracy for Cortex Analyst and rich dimensional models for BI. This interoperability helps teams drive consistency, accelerate decision making and power intelligent applications with a shared semantic foundation. Integrated Prescriptive Reasoning: Apps can now use mathematical optimization solvers to compute optimal decisions using clearly defined constraints and objectives. With built-in semantics, applications and agents can reason over data for complex domains, including supply chain planning—balancing inventory, cost, demand, and delivery constraints.

Apps can now use mathematical optimization solvers to compute optimal decisions using clearly defined constraints and objectives. With built-in semantics, applications and agents can reason over data for complex domains, including supply chain planning—balancing inventory, cost, demand, and delivery constraints. Expanded Support for Graph Reasoning: Enhanced support for graph algorithms like path finding and egonet analysis enables applications to understand and navigate complex relationships in data for complex domains.

Enhanced support for graph algorithms like path finding and egonet analysis enables applications to understand and navigate complex relationships in data for complex domains. Integrated Predictive Reasoning with Graph Neural Networks: New support for graph neural networks (GNNs) enables applications to learn from both the structure and semantics of data to predict outcomes. This deep learning approach brings new predictive capabilities to use cases such as demand forecasting, churn prediction, and risk scoring - while reducing the need for manual feature engineering and improving accuracy.



“Partnering with RelationalAI is critical as our customers evolve from simply managing data to making informed decisions where their data lives, in Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud,” said Unmesh Jagtap, Director of Product Management, Applications, Snowflake. “RelationalAI’s knowledge graph has the potential to be a game changer for customers looking to harness AI within their existing Snowflake environments, making the process simple and streamlined. These new capabilities make the offering even more powerful, helping Snowflake customers realize the full potential of their data.”

Blue Yonder is using RelationalAI’s knowledge graph inside of Snowflake for its AI-powered, autonomous, end-to-end supply chain management solutions. The companies recently announced a collaboration to enhance Blue Yonder’s Cognitive Solutions with a supply chain knowledge graph. RelationalAI provides the semantic understanding and reasoning capabilities that have enabled Blue Yonder to reduce legacy code by 90%.

With this launch, RelationalAI is providing companies with another way to apply complex, semantics-aware reasoning directly within the AI Data Cloud—eliminating the need for external systems and fragmented AI pipelines.

More information about today’s announcement can be found here .

RelationalAI at Snowflake Summit 2025

RelationalAI is demonstrating these new capabilities at booth #2412 South at Snowflake Summit 2025, taking place from June 2-5, 2025, in San Francisco. To learn more or to get in touch with RelationalAI at the event, click here .

About RelationalAI

RelationalAI brings relational intelligence natively into Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. Through relational knowledge graphs, organizations can build intelligent applications and agents powered by graph, predictive, prescriptive, and rule-based reasoning—all without moving data. With RelationalAI, organizations unlock deeper insights, automate decisions, and accelerate AI adoption while maintaining enterprise-grade security and governance. Whether modernizing legacy systems or building intelligent applications, RelationalAI helps enterprises move from data to decisions—right where their data lives . Learn more at Relational.ai .

Media Contact

Liz Chapa

Offleash PR for RelationalAI

relationalai@offleashpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.