MathCo Announces Collaboration with Snowflake to Accelerate AI-Led Decision Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MathCo®, a global leader in Enterprise AI and analytics, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025 , the expansion of its collaboration with Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company. With this news, MathCo and Snowflake are set to accelerate AI-driven innovation and help clients across industries unlock the full value of their data on Snowflake with MathCo’s deep domain expertise and enterprise AI capabilities.

As part of this initiative, MathCo is launching a dedicated MathCo Center of Excellence (CoE) for Snowflake aimed at helping Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations scale their AI and ML initiatives. The CoE will focus on building solutions that enable critical business decisions and drive tangible outcomes using Snowflake’s transforming platform. This collaboration will accelerate AI-driven innovation, deliver custom joint solutions, and strengthen MathCo’s Snowflake-certified workforce.

Aakarsh Kishore, Chief Product Officer and Head of Technology Services at MathCo, said, “MathCo is committed to delivering smart solutions at speed. We believe this collaboration will deliver immense value to our joint customers, combining MathCo’s strengths as an enterprise AI enabler with Snowflake’s scalable and flexible platform. We’re especially excited about accelerating GenAI use cases for businesses on Snowflake.”

NucliOS, MathCo's proprietary decision intelligence platform, is focused on infusing speed and business knowledge into the build and management of not only data foundations and analytics assets but also the consumption of these assets through decision-making tools and co-pilots. This helps both Snowflake and MathCo in their shared mission to enable every organization to be data-driven. Currently, there are 100+ use cases across Retail, CPG, Life Science, and Healthcare helping businesses build, manage, and gain massive ROI from their data.

Shridhar Guntury, Chief Technology Officer at MathCo, said, "MathCo has always thrived at the intersection of technology, innovation, and problem-solving. Strategic partnerships like these allow us to create many more value propositions on NucliOS where data, analytics & decision-making assets become faster to build, inherently scalable, and easy to adopt.”

With this partnership, MathCo aims to help organizations seamlessly connect a plethora of data sources, tools, and systems across business functions, building a dependable ecosystem focused on executive-level transparency and driving smarter, strategy-aligned decision-making. Some of MathCo’s existing solutions are already demonstrating this value in action, and the company is excited about the potential of this expanded collaboration to amplify that impact multifold.

Kieran Kennedy, VP, Data Cloud Products at Snowflake, said, “MathCo has demonstrated a strong commitment to helping its customers extract greater value from their data. This collaboration will benefit our joint customers by enabling them to build assets faster and seamlessly connect them on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. We look forward to driving deeper value together with MathCo.”

To further strengthen the partnership, MathCo will leverage Coach, its in-house L&D university, to educate and enable subject matter experts (SMEs) on Snowflake. The initiative will include hands-on training sessions, enablement programs, and accelerated certification pathways to expand capability building across teams.

MathCo is also proud to be a sponsor at the Snowflake Summit 2025, where it will showcase its solutions and offer live demos of NucliOS at booth #1324. The event will take place from June 2–5, 2025, at Moscone Center, San Francisco.

About MathCo

TheMathCompany or MathCo® is a global Enterprise AI and Analytics company, trusted for data-driven decision making by some of the largest organizations across industries. Founded in 2016, MathCo builds custom data products through its innovative hybrid model and transfers the ownership of intellectual properties to its clients. NucliOS, MathCo’s proprietary platform with pre-built workflows and reusable plug-and-play modules, enables the vision of connected intelligence at a lower TCO. MathCo’s full-stack team provides a holistic range of services spanning strategy, advanced analytics, data engineering and governance, MLOps, GenAI, data visualization, and adoption advisory services. MathCo’s numerous accolades include recognitions in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for D&A Providers, Everest Group’s Peak Matrix Assessment, and being listed as a Great Place to Work. To know more about how MathCo supports organizations to own and activate intelligence, click here.

Media Contact:

Shreya Mukherjee

Shreya.Mukherjee@mathco.com

+91 9830742710



Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the The Math Company. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59e296b8-78a4-4fc6-a220-ba12d52b7e66

MathCo MathCo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.