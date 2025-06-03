Dataiku Named Snowflake AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year

Recognition highlights the ability of The Universal AI Platform™ to deliver enterprise AI orchestration and governance at scale to hundreds of joint customers worldwide; Award follows launch of AI Agents with Dataiku and continued innovation across Snowflake Native Apps and Snowflake Cortex AI, affirming the platform’s leadership in operationalizing Agentic AI

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, The Universal AI Platform™, today announced at Snowflake Summit 2025 that it has been named the 2025 AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. The award celebrates the breadth of Dataiku’s integration with Snowflake, the scale of joint adoption by over 300 enterprise customers, and the companies’ shared commitment to helping organizations operationalize GenAI and AI agent systems across Snowflake’s ecosystem with governance and measurable business impact.

This recognition follows the recent launch of AI Agents with Dataiku, an expansion of the platform’s capabilities to support the full lifecycle of enterprise AI agents—from no-code and full-code creation to governed orchestration and continuous optimization. Dataiku now connects to Snowflake Cortex AI services at every level - from secure LLM Mesh connectors to Cortex-hosted foundational models like Claude, Llama, and Mistral; to tools like Cortex Search and Cortex Analyst; to broader agent frameworks with Cortex Agents. The award also reflects continued collaboration around Snowflake Native Apps, including Dataiku Optimizer for Snowflake, a Snowflake Native App designed to help IT teams monitor and manage Snowflake usage and Snowflake Cortex LLM queries driven by Dataiku users. Additional integrations with Snowflake warehouses, Snowpark python, and Snowpark Container Services enable customers to run diverse Dataiku workflows directly on Snowflake’s infrastructure. With the depth and breadth of these integrations, organizations can build GenAI applications with full governance and operational transparency—directly within the Snowflake ecosystem.

“When innovation delivers real, measurable impact, it deserves celebration as much as recognition. That’s why Dataiku is our 2025 Snowflake AI Data Cloud Product of the Year,” said Kieran Kennedy, VP, Data Cloud Products at Snowflake. “Their Universal AI Platform has driven transformative outcomes for joint customers and set new benchmarks for what’s possible with data and AI. This award reflects both Dataiku’s technical excellence and its role in shaping the future of enterprise AI innovation.”

Dataiku enables data and domain experts to build everything from data cleaning pipelines to advanced analytics and AI applications—all within a transparent, collaborative environment. The platform natively leverages Snowflake for data storage, warehouse compute, and access to Cortex AI services, making it easy for organizations to scale projects securely and efficiently. Additionally, customers can now purchase Dataiku licenses directly through Snowflake Marketplace, allowing them to apply unused Snowflake committed spend toward accelerating AI adoption.

“We’re honored to be named Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year, a recognition that affirms the agentic momentum we’re building with our customers. Together with Snowflake, we’re giving enterprises the foundation to operationalize agents with governed creation, orchestration, and optimization right now,” said Jed Dougherty, VP of Platform Strategy at Dataiku. “As enterprise AI evolves, agents aren’t just a capability—they’re becoming a new operating model and the catalyst for business transformation. This award signals that shift, and the role Dataiku and Snowflake are playing in shaping it.”

This marks the fourth year that Snowflake has recognized Dataiku for its leadership in AI and machine learning. Dataiku was previously named Snowflake’s Machine Learning/AI Partner of the Year in 2021, 2022, and 2023 for jointly enabling organizations to deliver cloud-optimized, enterprise AI solutions that empower teams to rapidly build, deploy, and monitor advanced analytics, applications, and agents.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is The Universal AI Platform™, giving organizations control over their AI talent, processes, and technologies to unleash the creation of analytics, models, and agents. Agnostic by design, it integrates with all clouds, data platforms, AI services, and legacy systems to ensure full technology optionality — empowering customers to future-proof their AI initiatives. With built-in governance and no-, low-, and full-code capabilities, Dataiku enables the world’s largest companies to confidently build and manage differentiated AI that drives measurable business value.

Dataiku has over 1,100 employees across 13 offices worldwide, serves over 700 enterprise customers, and is backed by investors, including Wellington Management, Battery, CapitalG, ICONIQ, and FirstMark. For more, visit the Dataiku blog, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

