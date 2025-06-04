American Humane Society’s 15th Annual Hero Dog Awards® Nominations Now Open

Dr. Robin Ganzert with the 2025 Hero Dog Award winners @CapehartPhotography Sgt. David Rowland with Bo, the 2025 Hero Dog Award Winner @GettyImages American Humane Society 2025 Hero Dog Awards

The “Oscars for canines” returns to honor America’s most heroic dogs for the 15th year

We are proud to mark 15 years of sharing uplifting stories about heroes on both ends of the leash.” — Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane Society President & CEO

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Humane Society , the country’s first national animal welfare organization, announced the launch of its 15th annual Hero Dog Awards . This nationwide search celebrates the most courageous and inspiring dogs from across the country.Past honorees have been ordinary dogs that do extraordinary things, including serving on the frontlines as working and military dogs, saving lives, assisting their human companions, and contributing significantly to the wellbeing of people everywhere.“Through the Hero Dog Awards, we celebrate the incredible bond between humans and animals,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert , President and CEO of American Humane Society. “We are proud to mark 15 years of sharing uplifting stories about heroes on both ends of the leash and giving these remarkable dogs the recognition they deserve.”Starting today, people across the U.S. can nominate their most heroic furry friends at www.americanhumane.org/herodogawards This year’s five categories include:• Law Enforcement and First Responder Dogs• Service and Guide/Hearing Dogs• Therapy Dogs• Military Dogs• Emerging Hero and Shelter DogsEach year, the Hero Dog Awards honor exceptional dogs from around the country. Following public voting, the program culminates in a gala awards show. Past celebrity participants include Carson Kressley, Christie Brinkley, Kyle Richards, Beth Stern, Kristin Chenoweth, and many others.For more information about the Hero Dog Awards, visit www.americanhumane.org/herodogawards to learn about sponsorship opportunities, email herodoginfo@americanhumane.org.About American Humane Society:American Humane Society is the United States’ first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, helping to verify the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane Society has been at the forefront of virtually every major advancement in the humane movement to rescue, care for and protect animals. For more information or to support our life-changing work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org , follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.

