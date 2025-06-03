Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,111 in the last 365 days.

Bus News Summer 2025

Holiday & Seasonal Schedules

Holiday Schedules

Seasonal Schedules

Events & Planned Detours 

There’s so much happening across the city this summer, from festivals to fairs to outdoor events. HSR is a great way to get there and be part of the fun, without the stress of parking. 

Please remember that some events may mean temporary detours for your routes. These are just a few of the upcoming events:

Detour details are available online at www.hamilton.ca/hsrdetours or through your favourite real-time trip planning apps. Plan ahead, enjoy the ride, and make the most of everything Hamilton has to offer this season!

Fall Schedules Preview

More buses. More often. More for you. Fall schedules start August 31.

Is it too soon to talk about fall? We don’t think so! Although we’re still a while away from our fall service launch, we excited to share that we have big plans to improve your service. With additional service hours, we’re committed to getting you where you need to be with more buses, more often, starting August 31, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bus News Summer 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more