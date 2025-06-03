Bus News Summer 2025

Holiday & Seasonal Schedules

Holiday Schedules

Seasonal Schedules

Events & Planned Detours

There’s so much happening across the city this summer, from festivals to fairs to outdoor events. HSR is a great way to get there and be part of the fun, without the stress of parking.

Please remember that some events may mean temporary detours for your routes. These are just a few of the upcoming events:

Detour details are available online at www.hamilton.ca/hsrdetours or through your favourite real-time trip planning apps. Plan ahead, enjoy the ride, and make the most of everything Hamilton has to offer this season!

Fall Schedules Preview

More buses. More often. More for you. Fall schedules start August 31.

Is it too soon to talk about fall? We don’t think so! Although we’re still a while away from our fall service launch, we excited to share that we have big plans to improve your service. With additional service hours, we’re committed to getting you where you need to be with more buses, more often, starting August 31, 2025.