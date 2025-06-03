American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (Astra) Announces 2025 Play Award Winners at Star Awards Gala During Annual Marketplace & Academy Event

Nineteen standout toys earn the honor of top toys and games, live from this year’s annual Marketplace & Academy Gala in San Antonio, TX

CHICAGO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (Astra) is currently hosting its flagship event, Marketplace & Academy 2025, in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together over 500 specialty toy businesses for four high-impact days of education, product discovery, and community connection. Since opening this weekend on June 1st, attendees have participated in more than 30 hours of expert-led education sessions, explored a bustling show floor packed with the latest specialty products, and engaged in dynamic networking events.

The excitement peaked last night with the annual Astra Star Awards Gala, sponsored this year by Schylling, where the winners of the 2025 Play Awards were unveiled and celebrated for their creativity, innovation, and impact on the world of play. Out of 58 carefully selected finalists, nineteen exceptional products emerged as category winners:

Active Play: Incredible Group, The Incredible B-Ball

Arts & Crafts: Bright Stripes, iHeartArt Marker By Number - Garden Stone

Baby: Smart Toys and Games, Krumples: Plungy

Books: Sourcebooks, Today is a Wacky Wow, Squiggle Giggle, Noodle Caboodle Day!

Construction: MAGNA-TILES®, microMAGS 26-Piece Travel Set

Educational: Skillmatics, My Storybook Art Kit Adventures

Family Games: Thames & Kosmos, The Gang

Family Party Games: Happy Camper, Trio

Fidgets: SMART Toys and Games, Reverso

Geek Games: Stonemaier LLC, Finspan

Kidult: Fun In Motion Toys, Shashibo²

Plush: Douglas Company, INC, Emily Leaf Sheep Slug

Pretend Play: Speedy Monkey, My Little Dog

Puzzles: Plus-Plus USA, Puzzle By Number® Activity Pad - Ocean

Sensory: Fat Brain Toy Co., PlayTab

STEM: Heebie Jeebies, Wind Fidget Spinner

Toddlers: Hape, Dynamic Pixel Piano

Vehicles: Luki Lab, Flat 2 Fast Card Racers

Youngster Games: Project Genius, Kitty Litter



“These Play Award winners are a testament to the heart and purpose that define Astra’s vibrant community,” said Astra President Sue Warfield. “Each winning product showcases the creativity of toymakers and the support of retailers who champion meaningful play. Together, they bring joy to families and help independent businesses thrive. We’re proud to honor our Play Award winners and celebrate the spirit of collaboration and imagination that powers our industry. We encourage families to look for these thoughtfully curated products at their local neighborhood toy stores, where play, community, and quality come together.”

The Astra Play Awards span a breadth of evergreen and emerging categories, including Active Play, Books, Kidults, and Sensory, and are designed to recognize excellence within the Specialty Play Community. Finalists were evaluated by a passionate and experienced panel of Astra committee members called “Certified Play Experts,” and based on criteria such as uniqueness, innovation, developmental value, and industry significance, from a list of over 600 products nominated for consideration. Final voting was conducted by Astra’s member retailers, whose insights reflect the pulse of the specialty toy marketplace.

Astra’s vibrant, mission-driven community unites independent retailers, toymakers, and industry partners around one common belief: that play matters. Through initiatives like the Play Awards and hallmark events like Marketplace & Academy, Astra supports its members in building thriving businesses while enriching the lives of children everywhere.

For more information about the Play Awards, finalists, or Astra’s Marketplace & Academy 2026 in Milwaukee, WI, visit www.Astratoy.org.

About Astra

Founded in 1992, the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (Astra) is an international not-for-profit trade organization that serves more than 1,800 independent retailers, manufacturers, and sales representatives of the specialty toy industry. Astra is a dedicated community of professionals committed to providing children with healthy, quality play materials that have high play value. Astra members build their businesses around specialty toys, which are designed with a focus on what the child can do, rather than what the toy can do. Astra members are leaders who have a positive influence on the economy, culture, and creativity of the communities they serve.

Astra provides members with access to networking, education, discounts, business products, and services to assist our members as they grow their businesses. Astra Academy, which houses our education and training resources, was established to provide Astra members with on-demand access to up-to-the-minute training in an ever-changing industry. Marketplace & Academy is a four-day trade show and education conference featuring industry leaders and hands-on product demonstrations. The conference draws more than 450 exhibits and includes more than 30 hours of education.

A volunteer board of 15 composed of retailers, manufacturers, sales representatives, and affiliates governs the association.

