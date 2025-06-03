AutoScheduler Participates in Supply Chain Now Livestream on The Agentic AI Supply Chain Framework

Livestream Covers How Every Core Supply Chain Function Can be Managed by Specialized AI Agents that Think, Communicate, and Act Autonomously

AUSTIN, Texas, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, a leader in Agentic AI Warehouse Orchestration, announces its participation in a Supply Chain Now Livestream on The Agentic AI Supply Chain Framework on June 18, 2025, at 12:00 PM EDT. Attendees will discover a bold new vision of how generative AI and intelligent agents are reshaping the future of supply chain execution.

“The Agentic AI Supply Chain isn’t a new layer of dashboards or a more advanced planning module – it’s a fundamental rethinking of how execution decisions are made, who makes them, and how quickly they can respond to real-world change,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “Supply chain executives and technologists will be given a pragmatic perspective on what the next generation of supply chain operations will look like – and what it takes to get there.”

The Livestream will discuss how AI agents are reshaping supply chain execution and what it means for a business. Hosted by Supply Chain Now's Scott Luton and Jake Barr, Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI will unpack the key ideas from the Agentic AI Supply Chain framework, where every core function - planning, procurement, manufacturing, warehousing, and transportation - is managed by specialized AI agents that think, communicate, and act autonomously.

Attendees will learn:

How the Agentic AI Supply Chain fundamentally differs from traditional execution models and how it works

The real-world impact- early pilots promising use cases, and the measurable benefits companies are already seeing

A realistic step-by-step roadmap for adoption, including common challenges and how to overcome them

To register for the Livestream, visit: https://streamyard.com/watch/xzjfet5Fe6ue.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers your supply chain with its Agentic AI-based warehouse orchestration platform that integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution to drive value across the supply chain by improving throughput, cutting labor costs, and ensuring customer service goals are met. AutoScheduler automates critical tasks for the warehouse like labor scheduling, task sequencing, and dock management, ensuring everything runs smoothly and efficiently. Our Agentic AI-based platform makes better decisions to create an adaptive, living supply chain. For more information, visit: http://www.AutoScheduler.AI.

